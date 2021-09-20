Consumer Food Safety Nonprofit Announces Britanny Saunier as Next Executive Director

Following a deep passion for preventing foodborne illnesses, Saunier first joined PFSE in 2011 as an intern. She quickly moved up the ranks as a development and communications associate, supporting PFSE program development and donor stewardship. In 2017, Saunier was promoted to director of development. In this capacity, she has successfully increased PFSE's program service revenue and brought diversification to PFSE's Partner network.

She has facilitated program engagement with consumer and academic food safety experts, supported PFSE programs, including the National Consumer Food Safety Education Conference.

"On behalf of the Partnership's Board of Directors, I am very excited to have a person of Britanny's caliber as our next executive director," said Michael Roberson, PFSE board chair and director of corporate quality assurance at Publix Super Markets. "Britanny has a passion and track record of delivering world-class food safety service to our BAC Fighters across the nation and we look forward to the Partnership's future success with Britanny's leadership, creativity, collaborative approach and commitment to consumer education."

Saunier holds a master's in public administration with a health policy focus from the School of Public Affairs at the American University in Washington, D.C. and a bachelor of arts in political science from Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio. As executive director, Saunier will work closely with PFSE staff, Board of Directors, Partners and Federal Liaisons to ensure that PFSE is effectively supporting the 13,000 health and food safety educators it serves with science-based and FREE safe food handling information for community dissemination to 8.5 million households across the U.S.

"I am beyond honored to be selected as the next executive director of the Partnership for Food Safety Education," Saunier said. "This next year will mark the 25th anniversary of the Partnership, and I can't wait to work with our health and food safety educators to help bend the curve of foodborne illness."

The non-profit Partnership for Food Safety Education is the originator of science-based food safety messages and the national leader in developing and disseminating information around the linkage of food safety consumer education with positive health outcomes. Food safety and health educators, and consumers, can download free food safety education information from the Partnership's website at www.fightbac.org. The Partnership is the creator and steward of the popular Fight BAC!® national food safety education campaign.

