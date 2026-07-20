Consumer Fraud and Investment Firm Rebrands as Kaplan Rothstein Prüss Peraza, P.A.

Firm rebrand recognizes rising partners while mission and core litigation practices remain unchanged.

MIAMI, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Rothstein Prüss Peraza, P.A. ("KRP2"), a Miami-based litigation firm that also operates in California and New York, announces its official rebranding, marking a new chapter that reflects the organic evolution of its leadership and a strengthened partnership structure. To learn more about Kaplan Rothstein Prüss Peraza, P.A. and its services, please visit https://krp2.com/.

"We've evolved as a law firm to better reflect who we are," said Jeffrey Kaplan, Founder. "We are proud to announce that our law firm is now Kaplan Rothstein Prüss Peraza, P.A. ("KRP2"). This change marks an exciting new chapter for our firm."

The name change signifies the elevation of Lorenz Michel Prüss, the firm's first-ever hire, to name partner, alongside the addition of partner Alexander M. Peraza to the firm's masthead. This strategic move underscores the firm's continuity of leadership from within and recognition of proven talent, while maintaining its core practices in securities and cryptocurrency fraud, consumer fraud, data breach litigation, and complex commercial disputes.

Leadership Evolution and Strengthened Partnership

The rebranding is a direct result of the firm's organic growth, celebrating internal excellence rather than a merger or acquisition. Lorenz Michel Prüss has earned the trust of judges and lawyers across the legal community, evidenced by his regular selection as a court-appointed receiver and as chosen counsel for court-appointed receivers. His reputation was built over years of dedicated receivership and litigation work since joining the firm as its first hire.

Alexander M. Peraza has established himself through his legal practice and significant civic service within the Greater Miami community. His commitment is further demonstrated by his service on the Board of Trustees at Florida International University and his appointment by Gov. Ron DeSantis to the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission. Peraza publicly noted the launch, stating it is an honor to have earned a place alongside Jeffrey Kaplan, David Rothstein, and Lorenz Prüss.

"KRP2 will continue its core practices of representing victims of securities and cryptocurrency fraud, consumer fraud, and cybersecurity and data breaches in arbitration and class actions, as well as handling complex commercial litigation matters, including corporate divorces, receiverships, real estate litigation, and general business disputes," said Jeffrey Kaplan.

Enduring Values and Client Commitment

Both Prüss and Peraza embody the work ethic, skill set, and commitment to high-quality legal advice that define the firm. Their collaborative mindset, integrity, and belief in a positive firm culture were pivotal in the decision to add their names to the masthead. As the firm states, this is a "new name, same values, same relentless commitment to clients."

KRP2 will continue its established core practices, representing victims of securities and cryptocurrency fraud, consumer fraud, and cybersecurity and data breaches in arbitration and class actions. The firm also handles complex commercial litigation matters, including corporate divorces, receiverships, real estate litigation, and general business disputes. This rebranding reinforces the firm's mission and deepens its bench of respected, community-engaged litigators, all while its foundational principles remain unchanged.

SOURCE Kaplan Rothstein Prüss Peraza, P.A