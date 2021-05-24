Consumer Fusion and Caring.com Team Up to Assist Senior Care and Assisted Living Businesses With Their Online Reputation

SAN DIEGO, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 75% of decisions about senior care starting online, and online searches for 'senior living' steadily on the rise , it comes as no surprise that tools for managing online reputation are in high demand. Motivated by market trends, Consumer Fusion , a leading All-in-One Reputation Management solution, today announced new software and a reviews-sharing agreement with Caring.com , a leading senior living referral service and senior care reviews site. The collaboration includes reputation management services supporting senior living communities and in-home care agencies nationwide.

"We're excited to work with Caring.com to simplify a senior living community's or home care agency's ability to manage their online reputation," says Brynn Gibbs , Chief Executive Officer of Consumer Fusion. "Knowing what's being said about your business via online reviews and responding to that feedback is more important than ever, and Consumer Fusion's enterprise platform makes this vital task as seamless, quick, and efficient as possible. Which allows businesses to spend more time on what they do best – serving their customers and responding to new inquiries."

Specifically, the collaboration allows senior living communities and in-home care agencies to use Consumer Fusion's all-in-one reputation management solution to monitor and respond to consumer reviews published on Caring.com. The platform is quick, simple, and expedites the response process through automation, saving time and minimizing manual errors.

Other benefits of Consumer Fusion's convenient enterprise platform include:

Monitoring multiple review sites at once on an aggregated dashboard that updates in real-time;

Seamlessly integrating with websites, social media, and referral sites like Caring.com ;

; The ability to dynamically search and filter reviews based on posting date, star or evaluation level, location, or service type – no more manual hunting and sorting;

Responding to multiple review sites through a single interface – no more logging in and logging out for each review source;

Automatically escalating negative reviews for immediate follow-up and resolution – thus protecting business reputation and its status for industry honors like the Caring Stars service excellence award ;

; Optional text and email notifications for business owners regarding review activity;

And anytime-anywhere access with a web-based, password-protected platform.

"After helping millions of people for more than a decade, we know that online consumer reviews are incredibly helpful to seniors and their family members as they consider their options for senior living and in-home care," stated Jim Rosenthal , Chief Executive Officer of Caring.com. "In today's marketplace, consumers are actively researching online reputations and significantly relying on reviews to help them decide which businesses to research further or contact for more information. They are also noticing how those businesses respond to online reviews.

A recent Pew Research Center survey stated that consumers see consumer reviews as more beneficial than government oversight. The survey also noted that 75% of users over age 50 regularly read customer ratings or reviews that other people have posted online when buying something for the first time. According to research, U.S. adults 55 and over read an average of seven reviews before they can trust the business.

"Providing solutions that address our clients' current and future needs is a cornerstone of the Consumer Fusion approach," added Gibbs. "The new integration with Caring.com is one way we're making businesses stronger and more competitive in a rapidly evolving marketplace. Reviews are useful tools for gauging what consumers need and expect from businesses with which they interact. The Consumer Fusion platform helps turn that raw feedback into actionable intel for optimizing nearly all business activities. We look forward to serving Caring.com's extended network as we move forward together."

About Consumer Fusion

Consumer Fusion is a leading software company specializing in online reputation management. First established in 2013 in San Diego, CA, the firm has been recognized for its rapid expansion, most recently earning a position on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list among private companies for its 591% year-over-year growth as the company has made its reputation management platform available to small businesses and franchises alike, with enterprise-level simplicity and functionality. For more information about the company, its products, and services, please visit consumerfusion.com .

About Caring.com

With millions of website visitors, Caring.com is a leading senior care referral service and the nation's top site for senior care reviews. Founded in 2007, Caring's mission is to help as many seniors and their caregivers as possible through empathetic, expert guidance. Applying cutting-edge technology to this humane mission, Caring provides relevant senior care information and support, as well as comprehensive senior living and senior care directories for the United States with hundreds of thousands of consumer reviews of senior living and in-home care providers. Through a toll-free line at (844) 484-5997, Caring's empathetic, nationwide team of Family Advisors — who are among the most highly trained, highly skilled, and knowledgeable experts in senior care — help families and seniors research and connect to the most appropriate services and support for their specific situations. For more information about our organization and our free services for seniors and their families, please visit https://www.caring.com/about/ and join with Caring on Facebook .

