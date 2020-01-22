Consumer Fusion and Franchising Expert Sally Facinelli Bring Innovative Online Reputation Management Platform to the Forefront of Franchise Marketing at IFA2020

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Fusion (CF), one of the pioneers in online reputation management teamed up with Advisor Sally Facinelli, CFE, to showcase their all-in-one reputation management solution at the IFA2020 Convention in Orlando.

Facinelli joined CF in May 2019 to develop franchise marketing strategies, and actively represents the company within the franchising community. Founder of Fresh, Facinelli is an accomplished executive and entrepreneur with a diverse 23-year franchise background.

"Consumer Fusion saw growth of 38% in 2019 after entering the franchise space," states Mark Spencer, COO at CF. "We're excited to expand our reach as Sally shares her expertise in marketing and leadership."

"Sally's enthusiasm for customer service deeply rooted in franchising make for a perfect match with Consumer Fusion," adds Brynn Gibbs, Founder CEO. "She possesses all the qualities we hope to bring our clientele: passion and experience. She genuinely wants to help brands grow."

Like other reputation management companies, CF's platform allows brands to manage their reputation across multiple review sites and helps generate positive reviews. No other company removes fake or illegitimate negative reviews and photos. Their system also streamlines review responses. Within 12-24 hours, the automated software responds to reviews with custom dynamic rotating template responses per star rating, allowing brands to be prompt and consistent with communication.

"Consumer Fusion is unique in the marketplace," says Facinelli, "in that they remove fake negative reviews that cause unwarranted damage to companies. CF is not just another software system. They have a white glove strategic approach to the complete online presence of their clients. From consumer-facing to franchise sales, they are committed to excellence. They are committed to helping their clients succeed, and bring that commitment into the franchise space, which they have come to love as much as I do."

Consumer Fusion and Sally Facinelli, CFE will be attending #IFA2020 (Booth 2305) to educate the franchise family about their innovative online reputation management solution. Their "Troll Patrol" video premiers prior to the opening keynote speaker, best-selling author Simon Sinek.

About Consumer Fusion

CF has removed over 50,000 negative reviews and photos for brands and businesses, and is on pace for 40% growth in 2020. For more information, visit www.consumerfusion.com/franchise/ and follow Consumer Fusion on Instagram and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Consumer Fusion, Inc

Related Links

www.consumerfusion.com

