Consumer Fusion® Releases Survey Findings on the Effects of Reviews When Accepting Job Offers

SAN DIEGO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the United States having a record number of jobs open, businesses need to stay ahead of the curve to attract top talent. Consumer Fusion, Inc.® , a leading software company specializing in online reputation management, recently surveyed nearly 300 participants, ages 18-45 years old, regarding the effects of employer reviews on accepting job offers. A remarkable majority of those surveyed indicated that they visited job review sites when applying for a job.

"With thousands of jobs available, individuals seeking new jobs are doing their due diligence and reading reviews on potential employers," said Brynn Gibbs , CEO of Consumer Fusion. "Throughout 2020, companies underwent many changes to adapt to the new corporate working culture. Now, employees want to hear how companies treat or treated their people. Company culture has become top of mind for job seekers."

The following are the key findings from the survey:

Nearly 70% of people said that they visited a job review site before applying for a job.

More than 65% of people said that job boards influence where they want to apply.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents said they visited a job review site after applying for a job.

applying for a job. When deciding to accept a job offer, nearly HALF said that reviews have a high impact on the decision.

Nearly 45% of people read four or more reviews before deciding to accept a job offer.

According to the survey, respondents visited top job review sites such as Glassdoor, Indeed, Job Advisor, and Monster.

"Our recent survey findings indicate that most people are visiting job review sites to gauge how current employees view the companies they work for," continued Gibbs. "Jobs carry a huge commitment of time and energy, so people want to ensure they are investing their time in the right places. With work from home and various work venue changes, reviews are becoming the new word-of-mouth. Employers need to be sure that their company has its most honest and accurate foot forward in reviews."

About Consumer Fusion

Consumer Fusion focuses on helping companies maintain honest reviews while also managing online reputations through all-in-one solutions. First established in 2013 in San Diego, CA, the firm has been recognized for its rapid expansion, most recently earning a position on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list among private companies for its 591% year-over-year growth. The company now makes its reputation management platform available to small businesses and franchises alike, with enterprise-level simplicity and functionality. For more information about the company, its products, and services, please visit consumerfusion.com or follow Consumer Fusion on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

