Consumer Fusion® Reveals How Negative Reviews May Affect Potential Customers

SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When looking at reviews for a company, do you gravitate toward the negative or positive comments first? How much do the negative reviews sway you? Consumer Fusion, Inc.® , a leading software company specializing in online reputation management, recently conducted a survey on how negative reviews alter the decisions of potential consumers. In a survey with more than 1,000 respondents, nearly 80% stated that a negative review prevented them from choosing a selected business.

"Our survey found that negative reviews can have an impact on consumers' decisions," said Brynn Gibbs , CEO of Consumer Fusion. "Yet it was also telling that a large percentage of consumers are also looking at business owners' responses to negative reviews."

"A business' online reputation and engagement with customers can be just as crucial as its in-person delivery of services," continued Gibbs. "While business owners dedicate an incredible amount of time and energy into the day-to-day operations of their companies, ensuring that the first online impression is satisfactory is just as important because businesses could be losing potential customers over a minor mishap."

The following are the key findings from the survey:

Nearly 90% of people stated that they read business owners' responses to negative reviews.

Nearly 80% of people said a negative review prevented them from choosing a particular business.

75% of people stated that they had left a negative review before.

55% of people answered that they would read a negative review before a positive one.

"Our survey also found that most respondents expected business owners to respond to reviews in a timely fashion, and consumers were more likely to visit a business that did respond to negative reviews," added Gibbs. "Our team works with businesses of various sizes to manage review responses and help maintain honest reviews."

About Consumer Fusion

Consumer Fusion is a leading software company specializing in online reputation management. First established in 2013 in San Diego, CA, the firm has been recognized for its rapid expansion, most recently earning a position on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list among private companies for its 591% year-over-year growth as the company has made its reputation management platform available to small businesses and franchises alike, with enterprise-level simplicity and functionality. For more information about the company, its products, and services, please visit consumerfusion.com.

