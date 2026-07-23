Consumer Genius Co-Founder Jay Modi Named in Visionaries Network Top Business Leaders Awards 2026

Recognition reflects a career spent building performance marketing platforms that connect consumers with financial services, home services, and legal professionals across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia

CALGARY, AB, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Genius is pleased to announce that its Co-Founder, Jay Modi, has been recognised by Visionaries Network under the Top Business Leaders Awards 2026 — an acknowledgment that reflects both the growth of Consumer Genius and the broader impact of performance-based lead generation as a discipline.

Jay co-founded Consumer Genius with a straightforward conviction: that the gap between a consumer who needed a product or service and the right provider to help them was far wider than it should be, and that digital marketing and data could close it intelligently. Starting in Canada, the company has since expanded its performance marketing operations to the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, generating over 60,000 consumer connections per month across financial services, home services including solar energy, and legal and claims verticals.

"This recognition belongs to the team that builds and operates Consumer Genius every day. What we are trying to do — connect consumers with the right option at the right moment, across four countries and multiple industries — is genuinely hard, and they are the ones making it work."

— Jay Modi, Co-Founder, Consumer Genius

Consumer Genius has built AI-powered lead generation infrastructure that serves partners across auto lending, personal loans, life insurance, solar energy, housing repair, legal claims, and home services. The company's performance-based model — in which partners pay only for genuine consumer enquiries — has been central to building long-term partner relationships grounded in quality and accountability.

Jay accepts the recognition with characteristic understatement. "We are still early in what Consumer Genius can become," he says. "The markets we are building in are large, the problems we are solving are real, and there is a great deal of work still ahead."

About Consumer Genius

Consumer Genius is a performance marketing and lead generation company headquartered in Calgary, Canada, with operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Ranked among Canada's Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail, CGI connects over 60,000 consumers per month with financial service providers, home services businesses, and legal professionals through its owned and operated digital platforms. For more information, visit www.consumergenius.com.

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SOURCE Consumer Genius Inc.