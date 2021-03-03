Consumer Goods Rental Industry | Discover, Track, Compare, Evaluate Companies on BizVibe
Mar 03, 2021, 17:03 ET
NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has expanded the number of companies which can now be discovered and tracked for their consumer goods rental industry group.
Companies listed under consumer goods rental are defined as being primarily engaged in renting personal and household-type goods (such as electronics and appliances, recreational goods, home health equipment, etc.). BizVibe's detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with consumer goods rental companies from all over the world.
BizVibe's Consumer Goods Rental Industry Group Contains the Following:
- Detailed company profiles, spanning across 100+ countries
- 80+ related product and service categories
- Company news tracking
What's in a Company Profile?
- Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings
- Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers.
- Company performance and risk monitoring
- Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts
- Accurate and up-to-date company information
Top Countries
BizVibe's platform contains 3,000+ consumer goods rental company profiles which span across 100+ countries:
- 1,000+ companies in UK
- 1,000+ companies in USA
- 200+ companies in Canada
- 100+ companies in France
- 70+ companies in India
Products and Services
BizVibe categorizes all consumer goods rental into 80+ product and service categories including:
- Appliance rental
- Formal wear rental
- Consumer electronics rental
- Furniture rental
- Musical instrument rental
News Tracking
BizVibe allows users to create custom dashboards to manage and track companies within consumer goods rental categories. Track the latest news of all your followed companies including:
- Financial News
- M&A Partnerships
- Product/Service Launches
- Management Moves
- Compliance and Legal News
Real Estate Industry Companies
The consumer goods rental industry group is a part of BizVibe's real estate rental and leasing industry. There are eight industry groups in total. Discover real estate rental and leasing companies for related industry groups:
- Automotive Equipment Rental and Leasing
- Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers
- Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Rental and Leasing
- Lessors of Real Estate
- Activities Related to Real Estate
BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers
BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.
For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.
This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.
About BizVibe
BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.
