Consumer Goods Stocks' Research Reports Released on At Home, Carlisle, Cooper Tire & Rubber, and Goodyear Tire & Rubber

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on HOME, CSL, CTB, and GT which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Pre-market today, WallStEquities.com shifts focus on At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), Carlisle Cos. Inc. (NYSE: CSL), Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (NYSE: CTB), and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ: GT). According to Investopedia, organizations doing business in the Consumer Goods industry in 2018 are currently developing newer and bolder strategies to execute traditional levers against a backdrop of a more stable U.S. and worldwide economy. Emergent trends and markets, innovation, M&A activity, and digitization, are among the current industry trends. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

At Home Group

Plano, Texas headquartered At Home Group Inc.'s stock finished Thursday's session 1.33% lower at $35.49 with a total trading volume of 401,237 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 25.41% in the past month, 10.35% over the previous three months, and 119.07% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 14.81% and 34.07%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of At Home, which operates home decor superstores in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 63.10.

On March 22nd, 2018, At Home announced its financial results for Q4 and fiscal year ended January 27th, 2018. For Q4 FY18, net sales were $293.7 million, gross profit was $99.4 million, and net income was $9.9 million. For FY18, net sales were $950.5 million, gross profit was $307.0 million, and net income was $31.8 million. Get the full research report on HOME for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=HOME

Carlisle

Shares in Scottsdale, Arizona headquartered Carlisle Cos. Inc. ended at $102.89, up slightly by 0.22% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 738,766 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 524,140 shares. The Company's shares are trading 1.32% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Carlisle, which operates as a diversified manufacturing company, have an RSI of 52.26. Gain free access to the research report on CSL at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CSL

Cooper Tire & Rubber

Findlay, Ohio headquartered Cooper Tire & Rubber Co.'s stock ended yesterday's session 2.28% lower at $27.80 with a total trading volume of 535,421 shares. The stock is trading 12.33% below their 50-day moving average. Shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia, have an RSI of 35.63.

On April 16th, 2018, Cooper Tire & Rubber announced that it will report its Q1 2018 financial results before the US stock markets open on April 30th, 2018. Management will discuss the financial results and the Company's business outlook on a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. EDT that same day. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor website. Signing up today on Wall St. Equities will give you access to the latest report on CTB at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CTB

Goodyear Tire & Rubber

On Thursday, shares in Akron, Ohio headquartered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. recorded a trading volume of 2.51 million shares. The stock finished 1.21% lower at $26.95. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 5.30%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide, have an RSI of 42.40.

On April 10th, 2018, Goodyear Tire & Rubber's directors have declared a quarterly dividend of 14 cents per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on June 01st, 2018, to shareholders of record on May 01st, 2018. The payout represents an annual rate of 56 cents per share. Register now for today's free coverage on GT at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=GT

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumer-goods-stocks-research-reports-released-on-at-home-carlisle-cooper-tire--rubber-and-goodyear-tire--rubber-300633590.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities