Consumer Goods Stocks' Research Reports Released on Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Lamb Weston, Pilgrim's Pride, and Sleep Number

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on BUFF, LW, PPC, and SNBR which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. On Tuesday, the NASDAQ Composite ended the day at 7,281.10, up 1.74%; the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.87% higher, to finish at 24,786.63; and the S&P 500 closed at 2,706.39, gaining 1.07%. Gains were broad based as all sectors finished the trading session in green. WallStEquities.com has initiated research reports on the following Consumer Goods stocks: Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (NASDAQ: BUFF), Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW), Pilgrim's Pride Corp. (NASDAQ: PPC), and Sleep Number Corp. (NASDAQ: SNBR). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

Blue Buffalo Pet Products

Wilton, Connecticut headquartered Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc.'s stock finished Tuesday's session 0.08% higher at $40.01 with a total trading volume of 936,399 shares. The stock has gained 20.04% over the past three months and 73.50% in the previous twelve months. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving average by 4.86% and 31.32%, respectively. Moreover, shares of the Company, which through its subsidiary, Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd, operates as a pet food company in the US, Canada, Japan, and Mexico, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 73.36. Get the full research report on BUFF for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BUFF



Lamb Weston Holdings

Shares in Eagle, Idaho headquartered Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. rose 1.19%, ending yesterday's session at $65.50 with a total trading volume of 1.55 million shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 1.18 million shares. The stock has gained 17.68% in the past month, 11.93% in the previous three months, and 55.10% over the past twelve months. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 15.02% and 26.35%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Lamb Weston, which produces and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide, have an RSI of 80.98. Gain free access to the research report on LW at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=LW

Pilgrim's Pride

On Tuesday, Greeley, Colorado headquartered Pilgrim's Pride Corp.'s stock saw a decline of 1.41%, to close the day at $23.73. A total volume of 696,823 shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 3.04% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 4.70%. Additionally, shares of Pilgrim's Pride, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the US, the UK, Europe, and Mexico, have an RSI of 41.94.

On March 29th, 2018, research firm Mizuho initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $29 per share. Register for your free report coverage on PPC at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=PPC

Sleep Number

Shares in Minneapolis, Minnesota headquartered Sleep Number Corp. ended the day 1.21% higher at $36.94. A total volume of 806,979 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 655.95 thousand shares. The stock has gained 48.23% over the last twelve months. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 4.24% and 8.59%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Sleep Number, which together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the US, have an RSI of 59.37. Get the free research report on SNBR at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SNBR

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumer-goods-stocks-research-reports-released-on-blue-buffalo-pet-products-lamb-weston-pilgrims-pride-and-sleep-number-300632025.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities