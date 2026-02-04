Consumer Guide to Choosing the Right Lawyer Named Top 25 Non-Fiction Book of 2025

The book addresses an overlooked reality: winning a case starts long before a courtroom appearance. In complex injury cases, including trucking accidents, the book discusses how legal specialization and case-specific experience can significantly affect outcomes, regardless of advertising, online reviews, or general reputation.

Drawing on Craig's more than thirty-five years of experience litigating catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases, including trucking accidents, Craig and Hayes explain why credentials, experience, and alignment with the specific type of case matter far more than surface-level indicators of success. The book provides readers with strategies for evaluating attorneys, identifying red flags early, and avoiding common hiring mistakes that can have lasting financial and personal consequences.

"When people hire a lawyer, they're usually doing it under pressure and with limited information," said Craig. "This book is about helping readers understand what qualifications matter, what questions to ask, and how to avoid mistakes that can affect the outcome of their case."

The Top 25 distinction places the book among a select group of non-fiction titles recognized as part of the Outstanding Creator Awards' 2025 Best of the Year program.

About David W. Craig:

David W. Craig is the managing partner as well as one of the founding partners of the law firm of Craig, Kelley & Faultless LLC, and is a nationally recognized trucking accident attorney with more than thirty-five years of experience litigating catastrophic injury cases. He has been named a Trucking Top 10 and Top 100 trial lawyer by the National Trial Lawyers. Craig is also the author of Semitruck Wreck: A Guide for Victims and Their Families and hosts the podcast After the Crash.

