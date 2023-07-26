Consumer Healthcare Market size to grow by USD 189.13 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Awareness about lifestyle diseases boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The consumer healthcare market size is estimated to increase by USD 189.13 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 7.84% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Consumer Healthcare Market

Consumer Healthcare Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global consumer healthcare market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer consumer healthcare in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., BASF SE, Bayer AG, BioGaia AB, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Danone SA, Eisai Co. Ltd., Glanbia plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Herbalife International of America Inc., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kellogg Co., Koninklijke DSM NV, Nestle SA, Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and Sanofi and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings -

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers consumer health products through its brands such as Pedialyte, Similac, and Ensure.

The company offers consumer health products through its brands such as Pedialyte, Similac, and Ensure. Amway Corp: The company offers consumer health products under the brand name Nutrilite.

The company offers consumer health products under the brand name Nutrilite. BASF SE: The company offers consumer health products such as life nutrition and dietary supplements.

The company offers consumer health products such as life nutrition and dietary supplements. For details on the vendor and its offerings – Request a sample report

Consumer Healthcare Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

The consumer healthcare market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (OTC pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The market share of the OTC pharmaceuticals segment will be significant during the forecast period. OTC drugs are declared safe by several regulatory agencies, such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Hence these drugs can be bought without a doctor's prescription. Some of the key conditions and symptoms which can be treated using OTC drugs include pain, itchiness of the skin, cough and cold, sleeping problems, gastrointestinal problems, and tooth decay. The key distribution channels which sell these drugs are pharmacies, hypermarkets, and supermarkets. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global consumer healthcare market is segmented into North America, Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global consumer healthcare market.

North America is estimated to account for 33% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Some of the key factors which are significantly contributing to the growth of the global consumer healthcare market in North America include an increase in the prevalence of skin diseases, rapid technological advances in the pharmaceutical sector, and the increasing geriatric population. There is an increasing focus on healthy diets among consumers due to the growing awareness about the nutritional content of food products and the large-scale promotional activities launched by dietary supplement manufacturers, trade organizations, and medical institutions. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the consumer healthcare market in the region during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Consumer Healthcare Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers -

The growing awareness about lifestyle diseases drives the consumer healthcare market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing urbanization and consumerism have resulted in a shift in the lifestyles and dietary habits among consumers over the last few years. As a result, it has fuelled the consumption of artificial and synthetic food. Additionally, there is an increase in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases, including stroke, heart disease, obesity, Type 2 diabetes, and atherosclerosis, due to the increase in a sedentary lifestyle and the lack of a balanced diet. Therefore, there is a growing awareness among consumers regarding the health issues caused by lifestyle diseases. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

The rapid use of online resources is a primary trend in the consumer healthcare market. There is a growing popularity for over-the-counter (OTC) medicines among consumers as several health-related information is available on the internet. Additionally, there is an increase in the shift towards online platforms among manufacturers and retailers in order to cater to a large consumer segment. The main advantage of these platforms is that it offers better visibility to the products and have several additional options such as live chats which in turn will fuel the revenue growth for financial companies. This online platform further increased the sea of pharmaceutical companies during the COVID pandemic due to enforcement of lockdown measures by the government. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The increasing presence of counterfeit pharmaceuticals is a significant challenge hindering the consumer healthcare market growth during the forecast period. There is an increasing presence of counterfeit medications in the market which often mislead consumers by misrepresenting their origin, legitimacy, or efficacy. These products may lack a sufficient amount of active ingredients. Additionally, these products might not be listed on the label or packaged properly. This product can pose a major challenge to public health as it can lead to several health hazards and worst-case scenarios, even death. Mexico is considered as one of the major regions offering counterfeit drugs, which are valued at an estimated average of USD 650 million per year. Hence, the presence of such products can hamper the reputation of the healthcare industry which in turn will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Consumer Healthcare Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the consumer healthcare market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the consumer healthcare market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the consumer healthcare market across North America , Asia , Europe , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of consumer healthcare market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The tissue engineering and regeneration market size is estimated to grow by USD 21.27 billion at a CAGR of 14.93% between 2022 and 2027. Technavio has segmented the market into material (synthetic, biologic, and genetically modified), application (orthopedic, musculoskeletal and spine, dermatology, neurology, and others.), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). Emerging technological advances are a key trend in the market.

The botanical and plant-derived drugs market size is estimated to grow by USD 22.61 billion at a CAGR of 9.23% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers botanical and plant-derived drugs market segmentation by product (plant-derived drugs and botanical drugs) application (infectious diseases, central nervous system, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory diseases), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The increase in government initiatives is one of the key drivers supporting the botanical and plant-derived drugs market growth.

Consumer Healthcare Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 189.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.35 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., BASF SE, Bayer AG, BioGaia AB, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Danone SA, Eisai Co. Ltd., Glanbia plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Herbalife International of America Inc., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kellogg Co., Koninklijke DSM NV, Nestle SA, Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and Sanofi Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global consumer healthcare market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global consumer healthcare market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 OTC pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on OTC pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on OTC pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on OTC pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on OTC pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Dietary supplements - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Dietary supplements - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Dietary supplements - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Dietary supplements - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Dietary supplements - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 77: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 99: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 100: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 107: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 108: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 110: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

12.4 Amway Corp.

Exhibit 112: Amway Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Amway Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Amway Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Amway Corp. - Key offerings

12.5 BASF SE

Exhibit 116: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 117: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 118: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 119: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.6 Bayer AG

Exhibit 121: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 122: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Bayer AG - Key news



Exhibit 124: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Bayer AG - Segment focus

12.7 BioGaia AB

Exhibit 126: BioGaia AB - Overview



Exhibit 127: BioGaia AB - Business segments



Exhibit 128: BioGaia AB - Key news



Exhibit 129: BioGaia AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: BioGaia AB - Segment focus

12.8 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Exhibit 131: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 132: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 134: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Segment focus

12.9 Chr Hansen Holding AS

Exhibit 136: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Overview



Exhibit 137: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Key news



Exhibit 139: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Segment focus

12.10 Danone SA

Exhibit 141: Danone SA - Overview



Exhibit 142: Danone SA - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Danone SA - Key news



Exhibit 144: Danone SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Danone SA - Segment focus

12.11 Eisai Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 150: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 151: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 152: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key news



Exhibit 153: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

12.13 Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Exhibit 155: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 160: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview



Exhibit 161: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key news



Exhibit 163: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

12.15 Nestle SA

Exhibit 165: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 166: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 168: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Nestle SA - Segment focus

12.16 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 170: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 173: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Sanofi

Exhibit 174: Sanofi - Overview



Exhibit 175: Sanofi - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Sanofi - Key news



Exhibit 177: Sanofi - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Sanofi - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 179: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 180: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 181: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 182: Research methodology



Exhibit 183: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 184: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 185: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio