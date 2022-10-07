Consumer Healthcare Market to record USD 123.78 Bn growth; North America to have a significant market share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global consumer healthcare market size is expected to grow by USD 123.78 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.66% between 2021 and 2026. According to the report, the market structure is fragmented due to the presence of several large and small vendors. The vendors in the market are adopting various strategies such as new product launches and strategic alliances to remain competitive and gain an edge over their rivals. Get detailed insights into the vendor landscape, successful strategies adopted by vendors, key product launches, and more by purchasing our full report. Download Sample PDF Report Before Purchasing

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Consumer Healthcare Market 2022-2026

The report identifies Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., BASF SE, Bayer AG, BioGaia AB, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Danone SA, Eisai Co. Ltd., Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV, Glanbia Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kellogg Co., Koninklijke DSM NV, Merck KGaA, Nestle SA, NUTRITION ET SANTE, Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, and Sanofi as major market participants. Although increasing awareness about lifestyle diseases will offer immense growth opportunities, intense competition will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Consumer Healthcare Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global consumer healthcare market is segmented as below:

Product

OTC Pharmaceuticals



Dietary Supplements

The market growth in the OTC pharmaceuticals segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the easy availability of OTC pharmaceuticals in pharmacies, hypermarkets, supermarkets, or other distribution channels. Also, the switch from prescription to OTC drugs and increased government reforms and support in the form of investments in the pharmaceutical sector are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Asia



Europe



Rest Of World (ROW)

33% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. Factors such as the surge in the number of skin diseases, the rapid technological advances in the pharmaceutical sector, and the growth of the geriatric population are driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our consumer healthcare market report covers the following areas:

Consumer Healthcare Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the consumer healthcare market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the consumer healthcare market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Consumer Healthcare Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist consumer healthcare market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the consumer healthcare market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the consumer healthcare market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of consumer healthcare market vendors

Consumer Healthcare Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 123.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.13 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., BASF SE, Bayer AG, BioGaia AB, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Danone SA, Eisai Co. Ltd., Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV, Glanbia Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kellogg Co., Koninklijke DSM NV, Merck KGaA, Nestle SA, NUTRITION ET SANTE, Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, and Sanofi Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

