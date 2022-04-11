Consumer IAM Market Size to Grow by USD 10.05 Billion | 33% of the market growth will originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Apr 11, 2022, 05:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The consumer IAM market potential growth difference will reach USD 10.05 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 16.67% from 2021 to 2026. The rapid growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) networks is notably driving the consumer identity and access management market growth, although factors such as threats from open-source consumer IAM solutions may impede the market growth.
To know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Read our FREE sample report.
Consumer IAM Market Segmentation Highlights
- Deployment
- On-premise
The on-premise deployement segment held the largest consumer IAM market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. The customization and greater data security offered in the on-premise deployment model are some of the factors driving the growth of the segment.
- Cloud-based
- Geography
- APAC
33% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for consumer IAM in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. APAC will generate growth across all the years of the forecast period between 2021 and 2026. The year-on-year growth during this period will vary between 17.20% and 22.24%.
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Download a FREE sample for more insights on each contributing segment
Consumer IAM Market Vendor Landscape
The consumer IAM market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Some of the top market vendors and their offerings are:
- Akamai Technologies Inc. :The company offers consumer IAM products such as Akamai Identity Cloud.
- Broadcom Inc. : The company offers consumer IAM products such as Identity Security.
- ForgeRock Inc. : The company offers consumer IAM products such as The ForgeRock Identity Platform.
- International Business Machines Corp. : The company offers consumer identity and access management services.
- LoginRadius Inc. : The company offers consumer IAM products such as LoginRadius Identity Platform.
- Microsoft Corp. : The company offers consumer IAM products such as Azure Active Directory.
- Okta Inc. : The company offers consumer IAM products such as Okta Customer Identity.
- Ping Identity Holding Corp. : The company offers consumer IAM solutions such as Customer Identity Solutions.
- Salesforce.com Inc. : The company offers consumer IAM products such as Salesforce Identity.
- SAP SE : The company offers consumer IAM products such as SAP Customer Identity and Access Management for B2B.
For customized report with extensive competitive benchmarking, Speak to Our Analysts
Consumer IAM Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our consumer iam market report covers the following areas:
Consumer IAM Market Takeaways
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist consumer iam market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the consumer iam market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the consumer iam market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of consumer iam market vendors
Related Reports:
Software Testing Services Market by Product, Geography, and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Web Content Management Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Consumer IAM Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.67%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 10.05 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
14.45
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 33%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Akamai Technologies Inc., Broadcom Inc., ForgeRock Inc., International Business Machines Corp., LoginRadius Inc., Microsoft Corp., Okta Inc., Ping Identity Holding Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Akamai Technologies Inc.
- Broadcom Inc.
- ForgeRock Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- LoginRadius Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Okta Inc.
- Ping Identity Holding Corp.
- Salesforce.com Inc.
- SAP SE
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article