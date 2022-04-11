Consumer IAM Market Size to Grow by USD 10.05 Billion | 33% of the market growth will originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Consumer IAM Market Segmentation Highlights

Deployment

On-premise

The on-premise deployement segment held the largest consumer IAM market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. The customization and greater data security offered in the on-premise deployment model are some of the factors driving the growth of the segment.

Cloud-based

Geography

APAC

33% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for consumer IAM in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. APAC will generate growth across all the years of the forecast period between 2021 and 2026. The year-on-year growth during this period will vary between 17.20% and 22.24%.

North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Consumer IAM Market Vendor Landscape

The consumer IAM market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Some of the top market vendors and their offerings are:

Akamai Technologies Inc. : The company offers consumer IAM products such as Akamai Identity Cloud.

The company offers consumer IAM products such as Akamai Identity Cloud. Broadcom Inc. : The company offers consumer IAM products such as Identity Security.

The company offers consumer IAM products such as Identity Security. ForgeRock Inc. : The company offers consumer IAM products such as The ForgeRock Identity Platform.

The company offers consumer IAM products such as The ForgeRock Identity Platform. International Business Machines Corp. : The company offers consumer identity and access management services.

The company offers consumer identity and access management services. LoginRadius Inc. : The company offers consumer IAM products such as LoginRadius Identity Platform.

The company offers consumer IAM products such as LoginRadius Identity Platform. Microsoft Corp. : The company offers consumer IAM products such as Azure Active Directory.

The company offers consumer IAM products such as Azure Active Directory. Okta Inc. : The company offers consumer IAM products such as Okta Customer Identity.

The company offers consumer IAM products such as Okta Customer Identity. Ping Identity Holding Corp. : The company offers consumer IAM solutions such as Customer Identity Solutions.

The company offers consumer IAM solutions such as Customer Identity Solutions. Salesforce.com Inc. : The company offers consumer IAM products such as Salesforce Identity.

The company offers consumer IAM products such as Salesforce Identity. SAP SE : The company offers consumer IAM products such as SAP Customer Identity and Access Management for B2B.

Consumer IAM Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our consumer iam market report covers the following areas:

Consumer IAM Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist consumer iam market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the consumer iam market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the consumer iam market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of consumer iam market vendors

Consumer IAM Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.67% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 10.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akamai Technologies Inc., Broadcom Inc., ForgeRock Inc., International Business Machines Corp., LoginRadius Inc., Microsoft Corp., Okta Inc., Ping Identity Holding Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

ForgeRock Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

LoginRadius Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Okta Inc.

Ping Identity Holding Corp.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

