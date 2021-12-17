Consumer IAM Market to Register USD 10.05 bn growth from 2021 to 2026|33% of Growth to Originate from APAC | 17000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on the consumer IAM market - Download a Free Sample Now!

Emerging Opportunities with a few key players

The consumer IAM market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market.

Akamai Technologies Inc. - The company offers consumer IAM products such as Akamai Identity Cloud.

Broadcom Inc. - The company offers consumer IAM products such as Identity Security.

ForgeRock Inc. - The company offers consumer IAM products such as The ForgeRock Identity Platform.

International Business Machines Corp.- The company offers consumer identity and access management services.

LoginRadius Inc. -The company offers consumer IAM products such as the LoginRadius Identity Platform.

The consumer IAM market forecast report by Technavio offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Consumer IAM Market - Key Driver

The key factor driving growth in the consumer IAM market is the rapid growth of IoT networks. Owing to the growing demand for IoT, IoT providers are under intense pressure to bring IoT products to the market. Hence, some IoT providers are not investing in back-end systems that are required to support IoT securely. This is leading to the negligence of important data management features, such as access governance, security, and privacy management. IAM offers adaptive authentication, end-to-end data encryption, overload detection, and automatic load balancing to IoT devices, thus providing them with robust security capabilities.

Consumer IAM Market - Key Challenge.

The threat from open-source consumer IAM solutions will be a major challenge for the consumer IAM market during the forecast period. Open-source consumer IAM solutions can be downloaded and run on all platforms and are becoming increasingly popular in developing economies such as India and China. Most small-scale enterprises in these economies cannot afford to invest in expensive on-premise and cloud-based consumer IAM solutions. Using open-source consumer IAM solutions gives enterprises less upfront expense and more flexibility.

The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. This consumer IAM market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Consumer IAM Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud-based

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Consumer IAM Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.67% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akamai Technologies Inc., Broadcom Inc., ForgeRock Inc., International Business Machines Corp., LoginRadius Inc., Microsoft Corp., Okta Inc., Ping Identity Holding Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

