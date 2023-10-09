Consumer Kitchen Knife Market size to grow by USD 904.98 million from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Cuisinart, Fallkniven AB and Fiskars Corp., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The consumer kitchen knife market is estimated to grow by USD 904.98 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of almost 6.99%. The consumer kitchen knife market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer consumer kitchen knife market are Cuisinart, Fallkniven AB, Fiskars Corp., Ginsu, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Hampton Forge, JAYDEEP INDUSTRIES, Kai Corp., KYOCERA Corp., Lifetime Brands Europe B.V., Messermeister Inc., SEB Developpement SA, Spyderco Inc., The Oneida Group Inc., Victorinox AG, W.M. BARR Co. Inc., Wilh. Werhahn KG, Williams Knife Culinary, WUSTHOF, and Royal Kitchenwares LLP.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Consumer Kitchen Knife Market 2023-2027
Company Offering:

  • Cuisinart - The company offers kitchen knives such as Colourcore, colorpro, CUISINART ADVANTAGE colored knife, graphix collection, and steak knife sets.
  • Fallkniven AB - The company offers consumer kitchen knives such as folding knives, CMT chefs knives, GPbm black micarta handles, and F1L3Gmm Next Generation with maroon micarta handles.
  • Fiskars Corp. - The company offers consumer kitchen knife includes Fiskars pro snap off utility knife, Fiskars pro compact folding utility knife, Fiskars pro retractable utility knife, and Fiskars Pro carpet knife.
By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market. APAC will contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The rapid urbanization and increase in disposable income in the region drive the growth of the regional market. This has resulted in seeking convenient and efficient kitchen tools, including high-quality consumer kitchen knives. Furthermore, factors like the increasing popularity of Western cuisine in the APAC region have resulted in an increasing demand for versatile and professional-grade knives that cater to a range of culinary techniques. Hence, such factors fuel the regional consumer kitchen knife market during the forecast period.

  • Impactful driver- Increasing culinary interest
  • Key Trend - The emergence of dishwasher-safe knives
  • Major Challenges - The presence of counterfeit and low-quality products

 Market Segmentation

  • By Distribution Channel, the offline segment will account for maximum sales in the market during the forecast period. Factors such as convenience, the presence of large stock-keeping units, and the availability of various brands will drive the growth of the segment.

Consumer Kitchen Knife Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.99%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.12

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

