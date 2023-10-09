Consumer Kitchen Knife Market size to grow by USD 904.98 million from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Cuisinart, Fallkniven AB and Fiskars Corp., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The consumer kitchen knife market is estimated to grow by USD 904.98 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of almost 6.99%. The consumer kitchen knife market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer consumer kitchen knife market are Cuisinart, Fallkniven AB, Fiskars Corp., Ginsu, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Hampton Forge, JAYDEEP INDUSTRIES, Kai Corp., KYOCERA Corp., Lifetime Brands Europe B.V., Messermeister Inc., SEB Developpement SA, Spyderco Inc., The Oneida Group Inc., Victorinox AG, W.M. BARR Co. Inc., Wilh. Werhahn KG, Williams Knife Culinary, WUSTHOF, and Royal Kitchenwares LLP. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download the free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Consumer Kitchen Knife Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Cuisinart - The company offers kitchen knives such as Colourcore, colorpro, CUISINART ADVANTAGE colored knife, graphix collection, and steak knife sets.

The company offers kitchen knives such as Colourcore, colorpro, CUISINART ADVANTAGE colored knife, graphix collection, and steak knife sets. Fallkniven AB - The company offers consumer kitchen knives such as folding knives, CMT chefs knives, GPbm black micarta handles, and F1L3Gmm Next Generation with maroon micarta handles.

The company offers consumer kitchen knives such as folding knives, CMT chefs knives, GPbm black micarta handles, and F1L3Gmm Next Generation with maroon micarta handles. Fiskars Corp. - The company offers consumer kitchen knife includes Fiskars pro snap off utility knife, Fiskars pro compact folding utility knife, Fiskars pro retractable utility knife, and Fiskars Pro carpet knife.

The company offers consumer kitchen knife includes Fiskars pro snap off utility knife, Fiskars pro compact folding utility knife, Fiskars pro retractable utility knife, and Fiskars Pro carpet knife. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market. APAC will contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The rapid urbanization and increase in disposable income in the region drive the growth of the regional market. This has resulted in seeking convenient and efficient kitchen tools, including high-quality consumer kitchen knives. Furthermore, factors like the increasing popularity of Western cuisine in the APAC region have resulted in an increasing demand for versatile and professional-grade knives that cater to a range of culinary techniques. Hence, such factors fuel the regional consumer kitchen knife market during the forecast period. Download free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Increasing culinary interest

Increasing culinary interest Key Trend - The emergence of dishwasher-safe knives

- The emergence of dishwasher-safe knives Major Challenges - The presence of counterfeit and low-quality products

Market Segmentation

By Distribution Channel, the offline segment will account for maximum sales in the market during the forecast period. Factors such as convenience, the presence of large stock-keeping units, and the availability of various brands will drive the growth of the segment.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View the free Sample Report

Related Reports:

The knife market size is projected to increase by USD 811.3 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% between 2022 and 2027.

The commercial kitchen knives market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.93% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 114.15 million.

Consumer Kitchen Knife Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.99% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.12 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio