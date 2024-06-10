Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market size is set to grow by USD 36.49 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing need for video surveillance systems boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global consumer network attached storage (NAS) market size is estimated to grow by USD 36.49 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.64% during the forecast period. Increasing need for video surveillance systems is driving market growth, with a trend towards rise in adoption of hybrid storage arrays. However, compatibility issues in NAS poses a challenge. Key market players include ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Buffalo Americas Inc., Buurst Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D Link Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Drobo Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infortrend Technology Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nasuni Corp., NEC Corp., QNAP Systems Inc., Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, Synology Inc., and Western Digital Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global consumer network attached storage (NAS) market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.64% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 36491.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.73 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Key companies profiled ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Buffalo Americas Inc., Buurst Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D Link Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Drobo Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infortrend Technology Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nasuni Corp., NEC Corp., QNAP Systems Inc., Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, Synology Inc., and Western Digital Corp.

Market Driver

Hybrid Consumer NAS solutions offer organizations the ability to manage data effectively through improved storage flexibility. With the integration of cloud computing, businesses can precisely move workloads between in-house and public clouds, enhancing IT infrastructure management and ensuring better security and compliance. This trend is anticipated to boost the growth of the consumer NAS market during the forecast period. Hybrid NAS systems, which combine flash drives and HDDs, are increasingly popular, with some Network Attached Storage (NAS) systems even supporting this configuration.

The Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) market is experiencing significant growth, with technologies such as home networks, cloud storage, and high-speed internet driving demand. Companies are producing more capacious and feature-rich NAS devices, offering consumers the ability to store, access, and share media and files from multiple devices.

Devices are also becoming more user-friendly, with mobile apps and intuitive interfaces making it easier for users to manage their content. Additionally, advances in security features are addressing concerns around data protection. The market is expected to continue growing, as more consumers seek convenient and cost-effective ways to manage their digital content.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) market growth may be hindered due to challenges in creating shared storage for users, particularly when accessing NAS systems remotely. Administrators face issues with weak Ethernet connectivity and IP address conflicts. Compatibility with various operating systems, such as Linux, Windows, and Mac, is crucial for small businesses. Security vulnerabilities, including command injection and authentication-related issues, can also delay business operations and impede NAS adoption. Enterprises must analyze NAS system compatibility and security before adoption.

The Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) market faces several challenges. Devices must be easy to use and compatible with various operating systems like Windows, Mac, and mobile devices. Security is a major concern, with drives requiring strong encryption and access controls to protect against unauthorized access.

Deprives need to be reliable and offer high capacity to store large amounts of data. Additionally, costs must be competitive, making affordability a significant factor. Drives should also support fast transfer rates for efficient data access and offer features like file sharing and backup capabilities. Lastly, compatibility with popular cloud services and seamless integration with home networks are essential for consumer convenience.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

Deployment 1.1 On-premise

1.2 Cloud

1.3 Hybrid End-user 2.1 Business

2.2 Home Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 On-premise- The consumer NAS market primarily consists of on-premises solutions, which are preferred for their perceived security and user control. Users can customize storage amounts and configurations, including automated backups and syncing. However, these solutions come with costs and technical requirements, as well as physical storage limitations and expensive upgrades. Despite these challenges, on-premises consumer NAS remains a popular choice for secure, reliable, and flexible storage solutions. Factors like security, control, and customization are expected to fuel the growth of the on-premises segment in the global consumer NAS market.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) market caters to individuals and households seeking additional space for managing and organizing their digital files, including images, movies, music, documents, and other digital content. NAS devices offer various deployment options, such as Ethernet cable and Wi-Fi connectivity, enabling seamless integration with various digital devices, including personal computers (PCs), enterprise desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile computing devices.

With advancements in technology like 5G and Artificial Intelligence (AI), NAS solutions have evolved to support high-speed data transfer and intelligent data management. Flash storage and Hybrid Storage capacities cater to diverse user requirements, ensuring optimal performance and flexibility. Consumer NAS solutions continue to gain popularity due to their ability to handle increasing data generation from various digital devices.

Market Research Overview

The Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) market refers to the sale and deployment of networked storage solutions for home and small business use. These systems enable users to access and share files, multimedia content, and applications over a local area network (LAN) or the internet. NAS devices offer benefits such as centralized data access, improved data security, and enhanced collaboration.

They come in various capacities, from terabytes to petabytes, and support different file systems and protocols like FTP, SMB, and NFS. The market is driven by factors such as increasing data volumes, the need for remote access, and the growing popularity of multimedia content. Additionally, advancements in technology, including cloud integration and artificial intelligence, are expanding the capabilities of NAS devices.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud



Hybrid

End-user

Business



Home

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio