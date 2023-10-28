Consumer News Outlet Resell Calendar Predicts Initial Aftermarket Price of $200,000 for Tesla Cybertruck

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tesla is set to begin delivering the highly anticipated Cybertruck on November 30th of this year—but that doesn't mean most people will be able to buy one at MSRP. Consumer news outlet Resell Calendar predicts initial aftermarket pricing for the Cybertruck will fall near the $200,000 mark.

As far as pure numbers are concerned, the Tesla Cybertruck is the #1 most anticipated car in automotive history, with a whopping 2 million (and counting) customer reservations placed. Deliveries are slated to begin on November 30th. However, the car's initial rollout will be slow, especially in relation to demand.

Resell Calendar predicts that early Cybertruck deliveries (independent of trim level) will resell on the aftermarket for at or around $200,000. This rough market price should hold for the rest of 2023, into early 2024. Prices will naturally drop as more vehicles are delivered. However, there is still expected to be a sizable aftermarket premium for some time.

"It is unlikely we will see any Cybertrucks reselling for under $100k throughout most of 2024."

While these numbers may seem extraordinarily high, aftermarket premiums in the car market are nothing new. Resell Calendar previously covered the comparable Hummer EV, which was selling for 2-3 times its MSRP for over a year after release.

For more insights, visit the full analysis on Resell Calendar: Early Cybertruck Deliveries Could be Worth $200,000.

About Resell Calendar

Resell Calendar is the #1 news source for resellers. Founded in 2018, the brand operates a consumer news site, 1,500-member private online community, and a network of social media profiles boasting millions of impressions per month. Resell Calendar is a proven industry expert in all things related to consumer aftermarket pricing.

Press inquiries can be directed to [email protected]

SOURCE Resell Calendar

