Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market , 35% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global consumer packaged goods (cpg) market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.28 trillion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.49% during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered Product (Food and beverages, Personal care and cosmetics, Household supplies, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Key Companies Covered Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Campbell Soup Co., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Colgate Palmolive Co., Conagra Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kellanova, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., KWEICHOW MOUTAI Co. Ltd., LOreal SA, Mars Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., The Clorox Co., The Coca Cola Co., The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC Regions Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

North America Europe Asia Rest of World

1. North America - North America is estimated to contribute 35%. To the growth of the global market. The Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027. The Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) market in North America is witnessing significant growth, fueled by various factors. Household commodities, including food and beverages, have seen increased demand due to rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyles in emerging nations like the US and Canada. Consumers' growing health consciousness has led to a in demand for healthy and organic CPG products. Packaging solutions have become increasingly important to cater to the demand for convenience and the aging population's needs. The global population's increasing urbanization and the resulting emphasis on convenience have driven the growth of CPG products. Per capita income is on the rise, enabling consumers to spend more on personal care and household goods. However, challenges such as pollution, incorrect labeling, and competition pose significant hurdles. Sustainability and e-commerce are future prospects for the industry, with consumers increasingly seeking personalized fragrances and skincare products. Despite tight competition and price sensitivity, retail consolidation and supply chain disruptions are common due to commodity price volatility and economic uncertainty. Emerging nations with growing per capita income present significant opportunities for CPG companies. However, they must navigate the complexities of pollution regulations and ensure accurate labeling to maintain consumer trust.

Segmentation Overview

Product 1.1 Food and beverages

1.2 Personal care and cosmetics

1.3 Household supplies

1.4 Pharmaceuticals

1.5 Others Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

In the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) market, the trend toward convenience and sustainability continues to shape product segmentation. Private label brands, fueled by e-commerce platforms, cater to time-pressed consumers seeking affordable, ready-to-eat food options and household goods. Sustainability remains a key concern, with consumers increasingly opting for packaged foods and beverages with longer shelf lives, reducing food wastage at both the consumer and retail levels. Online shopping, driven by personalized fragrances and skincare products, further intensifies competition in the market. Tight competition, price sensitivity, and retail consolidation pose challenges, while supply chain disruptions and commodity price volatility add to economic uncertainty. Household commodities, including clothes and packaging solutions, are also subject to these trends in emerging nations, where rising disposable income, increasing urbanization, and a global population drive demand. Future prospects include the growing importance of sustainability, rising competition, and the need for accurate labeling to mitigate issues like incorrect labeling and pollution concerns.

Research Analysis

In the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) market of emerging nations, the rise in per capita income and increasing urbanization have led to a significant increase in disposable income. This trend has resulted in demand for various CPG products such as clothes, skincare, and personalized fragrances. However, challenges persist in the form of volatile commodity prices, regulatory issues, and rising competition. Incorrect labeling and pollution concerns are also pressing matters that need to be addressed. Private label brands have gained popularity due to their affordability and quality, while e-commerce and online shopping have revolutionized the way consumers purchase CPG products. Despite these challenges, the future prospects of the CPG market in emerging nations remain promising.

Market Overview

The Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) market encompasses a wide range of products used by consumers for personal care, food, beverages, and household needs. These goods are typically mass-produced, readily available, and affordable. The CPG industry is subject to various trends and factors, such as changing consumer preferences, emerging technologies, and regulatory requirements. Sustainability and eco-friendliness are increasingly important considerations for consumers, leading to the growth of organic and natural product offerings. The market is also influenced by regional differences and demographic shifts. Competition in the CPG sector is fierce, with numerous brands vying for market share. The industry is characterized by its fast-paced nature, requiring companies to stay agile and adapt to evolving consumer demands. The use of technology, such as automation and data analytics, is essential for optimizing supply chain operations and enhancing customer experiences. The CPG market is a dynamic and ever-evolving landscape, offering opportunities for innovation and growth.

