Consumer Preference Toward Healthier Lifestyle Creating Huge Opportunities for Energy Drink Market

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary Energy drink is a beverage that contains high concentration of stimulants, majorly caffeine, taurine, ginseng, guarana, and others. It enhances physical performance along with mental alertness. Energy drinks may or may not be carbonated. They differ from sports drinks, which are used to replace electrolytes and water during or after physical activity. In addition, they are distinguished from tea and coffee, which are brewed, contain lesser ingredients, and may be decaffeinated. Manufacturers of energy drinks claim that their products improve energy levels. One of the key reasons for growing popularity of energy drinks is that they provide instant energy along with mental and physical stimulation. Furthermore, taurine, another major component, is essential for cardiovascular function and skeletal muscle development. These factors are the substantial drivers of the global energy drinks market. A report from Allied Markets projected that the global energy drinks market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% to reach $86.01 billion by 2026. The report said: "Moreover, increase in health consciousness along with change in consumer lifestyle and rise in awareness toward health wellness products are expected to fuel the market growth in the near future. In addition, the growth of the global energy drinks market industry is driven by rise in popularity among teenagers. However, caffeine overdose may cause hypertension, nausea, restlessness, and other associated health risks that limits the energy drinks industry growth. On the contrary, change in consumer preference toward consumption of beverages and healthy lifestyle are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period." Active companies in the markets this week include Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE: SBEV), Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD), Diageo plc (NYSE: DEO), Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX).

The Allied Markets report concluded: "The nonalcoholic segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that over the past few years, the nonalcoholic energy drinks segment has been transformed from being a niche product category to one of the most rapidly growing product categories in the global energy drinks market. Rise in popularity among teenagers and increase in health consciousness are anticipated to foster the growth of the nonalcoholic energy drinks segment through 2026."

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) BREAKING NEWS - Splash Beverage Group's TapouT to be Distributed Through Arkansas Based Central Distributors - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that TapouT, its high-performance energy drink will be distributed through Arkansas-based Central Distributors. Central already distributes Splash's Copa and Pulploco brands.

Central Distributors has been an Arkansas family-owned wholesale beverage distributor since 1935 and today services the entire state of Arkansas from a 350,000 square foot facility located in Little Rock.

"We continue to build out our foundation of high-quality distributors with our Central partnership," said Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group's Chairman and CEO. "Central is one of two major wholesale houses in the state, and they're among the leaders in utilizing the latest technologies and innovation to give 100% to the products they sell. Our presence now in the heart of Arkansas, with a high quality and well-respected distributor, we believe will help our visibility with the largest retailer in the world." CONTINUED… Read the Splash Beverage full press release by going to: https://splashbeveragegroup.com/investor/press/

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. ("MSG Sports") and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. ("MSG Entertainment") recently announced a multi-year marketing sponsorship renewal with Anheuser-Busch, continuing the legacy brewing company's role as a Signature Marketing Sponsor. The sponsorship provides Anheuser-Busch with exclusive, premier experiences and activations across MSG Sports' and MSG Entertainment's unrivaled set of assets, including the New York Knicks, New York Rangers and MSG Networks.

As part of this renewal, Anheuser-Busch will partner with MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment on several unique fan-first platforms including the new "Michelob ULTRA Courtside" experience, presented by Michelob ULTRA, which launches later this month and will provide fans the opportunity to win Knicks tickets and watch the game from an exclusive location inside The Garden. In addition, Anheuser-Busch will become the Presenting Partner of the historic Blue Seats Section on the 9th floor of Madison Square Garden.

Diageo plc (NYSE: DEO) is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan'swhiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

The company recently announced "Smirnoff ICE is a brand that is known for being unexpected and fun, and this year's House of Cremsiffino Book leans right into our lighthearted spirit appropriately," said Lisa Lee, Smirnoff ICE Brand Director. "The holidays are about celebrating responsibly with friends and family and The House of Cremsiffino will be the perfect gift bringing some hilarity to coffee tables and party conversations this holiday season."

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) will host a webcast of the company's 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call with investors and financial analysts at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Time) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The company will release earnings at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day. Company executives participating in the conference call will include Gavin Hattersley, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tracey Joubert, Chief Financial Officer.

The webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations page of the Molson Coors Beverage Company website, ir.molsoncoors.com. An online replay of the earnings call webcast will be posted within two hours following the live webcast and will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 2, 2022. For over two centuries, Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs, Hop Valley and more, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beer brands. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) recently reported financial results for its 14-week fiscal fourth quarter ended October 3, 2021. GAAP results in fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2020 include items that are excluded from non-GAAP results. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures at the end of this release for more information.

"Our strong finish to fiscal 2021, including record performance in the fourth quarter, demonstrates the resilience of Starbucks and reinforces the value of the bold strategic moves we have taken over the past two years. Through it all, we have thoughtfully navigated a strong recovery with an eye towards our future, all guided by our Mission and Values," said Kevin Johnson, president and ceo.

"Today we announce we will be doubling-down on our investments in our partners, the heartbeat of our company. We know that when we exceed the expectations of our people, they in turn exceed the expectations of our customers - which creates value for all of our stakeholders - our partners, our customers, our communities and our shareholders. We anticipate that our strong business momentum, increased operating efficiency and continued global store expansion will fund these unprecedented investments while delivering yet another year of significant growth," concluded Johnson.

