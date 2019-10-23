Consumer Product Events Guide to 2019's Essential Holiday Gifts

MALIBU, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season fast approaching, Consumer Product Events, the premier matchmaker for products and press, made a list of 2019 holiday gift guide products. The products are served up to the short lead media for their news briefs, gift guides and other product roundup stories. Our recommendations for 2019 include:

A State of Energy — "The millennial answer to portable crystal energy," A State of Energy, created a series of crystal mixes that are a "recipe of crystals and botanicals" based on the natural energies of crystals.

Blood x Sweat x Tears Vodka — Hand-crafted from grain to glass using soft white winter wheat from Hamilton Ranch, WA and purified water from Oregon's Cascade Mountains. Blood x Sweat x Tears Vodka retails for $27.99 and is clean, sleek and balanced with spices, pepper, and an edgy finish.

Carpet One Floor and Home — Welcome in the holidays with this whimsical Gnome welcome mat or one of the 25 new globally-inspired Welcome-A-Cure mat designs. Twenty five percent of each mat benefits the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and has raised almost $1 million to support breast cancer research. The mats retail for $29.99.

ClearUP ® — A state-of-the-art, handheld device, available without a prescription and FDA cleared to treat sinus pain due to allergic rhinitis. Priced at $149, ClearUP is available now at Amazon, Tivichealth.com and online at Best Buy, CVS and Walgreens in early November.

Clio Designs Inc. — The plusOne air pulsing arouser offers a unique sensation, harnessing delicate air pressure to gently, yet powerfully, stimulate the clitoris.

Diamond Veneer —The Stainless Steel Cable Monogram Initial Charm Bracelet/Bangle is an easy to open and close two tone high polished gold with fine micro pave Zirconite Cubic zirconia settings.

Dream Skin Hydrating Pillowcase — Made with the first physician formulated fabric proven to prevent sleep lines and reduce facial wrinkles, Dream Skin textile acts like a high end nighttime cosmetic moisturizer to improve skin's overall appearance by minimizing visible signs of aging.

Finders Key Purse® — A unique fashion accessory that attaches to any key ring or fob, it rests on the side of a purse/handbag with keys hanging safely inside, eliminating the need to dig for them.

Macrolife Naturals — MacroLife Naturals brings together delicious plant-based ingredients-with-a-purpose superfoods into powerful and convenient powders.

Runway Heels — A shoe that can adapt to their changing needs throughout the day, flats to heels and back in seconds.

Scotto Cellars —A 5th-generation family owned and managed wine producing company, the Scotto Family has crafted the crisp Sangiovese Rosé is a great example of their food friendly, easy to enjoy wine styles.

Tom of Finland Organic Vodka — Alcohol with a mission, this certified organic spirit without added sugar donates 5% of its sales back to the Tom of Finland Foundation. Retailing at $34.99, ingredients include cracked black pepper, star anise and vanilla cream.

TouchPoints — TouchPoints give the user gentle, alternating micro-vibrations — BLAST (bilateral alternating stimulation tactile) vibrations — to restore calm.

The Five Year Marriage: Shifting the Marriage Paradigm —Author Annmarie Kelly has had it with conventional marriage. Kelly sets forth a system to better manage life's changes with useful couple evaluations and negotiations that are reset every five years.

ZYPPAH —The ZYPPAH devices, a self-molded, boil-and-bite customizable oral appliance, are the only dental appliances that use a patented stabilizing band for the tongue – the root cause for snoring.

