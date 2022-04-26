Consumer Product Events Hosts Media & Merch: A (Virtual) Press Junket, A Product Preview for Media Only

Social Equity Vodka and Skincare, CBD Topicals Used by NBA and Olympic Athletes, The Edible Arrangements of Chocolate Truffles, Travel Apparel that Deflects Mosquitoes and More

MALIBU, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Product Events, products and press matchmaker, will host the press-only Spring edition of Media & Merch: A (Virtual) Press Junket on April 27, 2022 at www.MediaandMerch.com . CPE has introduced their little black book of reporter contacts to PR agencies, in-house marketers and brands as a service to help media who are looking for new products for reviews, roundups and gift guides. Products being presented include:

About I'm Not Single, I Have a Dog - Susan Hartzler learned to accept the single life. On a purposeful trip to the pound, a book was born. Thoughtful and funny, this memoir follows Susan's journey to unconditional love. "While saving a dog, I rescued myself."

Susan Hartzler | [email protected]

BESO Wellness - CBD-powered therapeutic topical line that addresses pain for NBA and Olympic athletes, and major entertainers from 2Chainz, WizKid and Janet Jackson to Miguel. BESO features anti-inflammatory ingredients assembled from global history and various spiritual traditions.

Macy Harrell | [email protected]

Biens Chocolate Centerpieces Corp - Founded by a mother/daughter team, Biens Chocolate are the world's first, patented, shippable and chocolate cake truffle displays. Featuring 50 decadent truffles on a ready-to-serve gift platter.

Geraldine Keogh | [email protected]

Colorado Aromatics Cultivated Skincare - featuring a beauty balm formulated to lock in moisture and form a protective barrier against wind and weather. Antioxidant rich herbs and actives help protect the skin barrier function and minimize wrinkles, for healthier and brighter skin.

Cindy Jones | [email protected]

Helen Ficalora - Helen's Ficalora's signature scent and jewelry inspire beauty, love and peace. The Montauk Bloom is a fresh, clean woody floral oceanic fragrance. Timeless jewelry crafted from yellow, pink and white gold with diamond accents that reflect nature and organic form.

Helen Ficalora | [email protected]

Ku'Panda Skincare - A vegan, herbal tea-infused and unscented skintreat line, which nourishes skin with exotic botanicals and clinically proven ingredients. Created by a woman of color, the line includes products to address hyperpigmentation, excessive dryness, clogged pores, acne prone skin and fine lines.

Janae Peats | [email protected]

Loft & Bear Artisanal Vodka - Minority-owned, Loft & Bear is handcrafted in the heart of South Central, Los Angeles and acclaimed as the "whiskey-drinker's vodka" by Los Angeles Magazine. Named one of six spirits from Southern California for summer sipping by the Los Angeles Times.

Jomo Mulholland | [email protected]

Pang Wangle - is reinventing outdoor leisurewear by adding bug repellent technology into a timeless catalog of apparel that provides protection from insects. Travel-friendly clothing and accessories include the new Essential Wrap, scarves, bandanas, blankets and leggings.

Jennifer John | [email protected]

Storehouse Tea Co - Women-owned company, makes sachet and loose-leaf teas that are ethically produced to heal, connect and transform communities through organic and fair-trade sourcing and employing refugees and recent immigrants. "We don't hire people to make our teas, we make delicious teas to hire people."

Dan Hershman | [email protected]

About Media & Merch: A (Virtual) Press Junkets presented by Consumer Product Events, the brainchild of 30-year product launch veteran Alyson Dutch. A matchmaker for products and press, CPE was established in 2009 to connect product marketers directly with the press who are looking to report about them. CPE is a sister company of Malibu-based Brown + Dutch Public Relations, Inc.

