Consumer Product Events Hosts Media & Merch: A (Virtual) Press Junket May 29, 2024

Salacious Seasonings, THC Recovery Tech, Smart Travel Accessories, Red Light Beauty, Wearable Art, Functional Crossbody Bags, Bar Soap Tech, Physicians & Their Supplements

MALIBU, Calif. , May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Product Events will host Media & Merch: A (Virtual) Press Junket on May 29, 2024 at www.MediaandMerch.com where product companies will meet the press. CPE is a matchmaker for products and press, helping PR agencies, in-house marketers and brands meet reporters who need products for reviews, roundups, listicles and gift guides. Products being presented include:

Chef Merito - Since 1985, Latino-founded Chef Merito, has delivered acclaimed seasonings and specialty food products through supermarkets and e-commerce.

Jordyn Elliott | [email protected]

Dr Teal's - For an elevated self-care ritual, bath lovers look for Dr Teal's to recharge the body, mind, and spirit.

Brianna Cameron | [email protected]

HeyBamboo - is an eco-luxe bamboo toilet paper that's good for the planet, and great for people.

Joslyn Faust | [email protected]

High-Not - is like a reset button that adjusts a cannabis high so that anyone can enjoy the experience with peace of mind.

Antoine Awwad | [email protected]

Mito Red Light - As the demand for advanced red light therapy devices grows, Mito Red Light proudly introduces the MitoPRO X, a groundbreaking product designed to set new standards in the field.

RJ Carvis | [email protected]

SingleTree Lane - Founded by the visionary stylist Anita Davenport, SingleTree Lane celebrates diversity and inclusivity with sustainably sourced wearable art.

Anita Davenport | [email protected]

SoapStandle - This "Simple - Smart - Sustainable" innovation inhibits soap bar goo from developing and degrading cherished soap bars before their time.

Jimmy Gould | [email protected]

The Sash Bag - A functional iteration of the fashionable cross body bag trend, this patented design features 10 stacked pockets that evenly distributes weight for a feel of wearing nothing at all.

Jocelyn MacDonald | [email protected]

YOUZEY – is a lifestyle brand that specializes in fashion, beauty, travel accessories, and gifts for a discerning customer, looking for style that is of the moment but classic enough to own for many years to come.

Janet Carter | [email protected]

1MD Nutrition – is a physician incubator that develops condition-specific nutritional supplements with scientifically researched ingredients from rigorous clinical trials - and in clinically effective doses.

Kathleen Gonzales | [email protected]

About Media & Merch: A (Virtual) Press Junkets presented by Consumer Product Events, the brainchild of 35-year product launch veteran Alyson Dutch. A matchmaker for products and press, CPE was established in 2009 to connect product marketers directly with the press who are looking to report about them. CPE is a sister company of Malibu-based Brown + Dutch Public Relations, Inc.

Press Contact:

Consumer Product Events

[email protected]

310.317.1543

SOURCE Consumer Product Events