Consumer Product Events Hosts Media & Merch: A (Virtual) Press Junket May 29, 2024

News provided by

Consumer Product Events

May 29, 2024, 08:53 ET

Salacious Seasonings, THC Recovery Tech, Smart Travel Accessories, Red Light Beauty, Wearable Art, Functional Crossbody Bags, Bar Soap Tech, Physicians & Their Supplements

MALIBU, Calif. , May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Product Events will host Media & Merch: A (Virtual) Press Junket on May 29, 2024 at www.MediaandMerch.com where product companies will meet the press. CPE is a matchmaker for products and press, helping PR agencies, in-house marketers and brands meet reporters who need products for reviews, roundups, listicles and gift guides. Products being presented include:

Chef Merito - Since 1985, Latino-founded Chef Merito, has delivered acclaimed seasonings and specialty food products through supermarkets and e-commerce.

Jordyn Elliott | [email protected]

Dr Teal's - For an elevated self-care ritual, bath lovers look for Dr Teal's to recharge the body, mind, and spirit.

Brianna Cameron | [email protected]

HeyBamboo - is an eco-luxe bamboo toilet paper that's good for the planet, and great for people.

Joslyn Faust[email protected]

High-Not - is like a reset button that adjusts a cannabis high so that anyone can enjoy the experience with peace of mind.

Antoine Awwad | [email protected]

Mito Red Light - As the demand for advanced red light therapy devices grows, Mito Red Light proudly introduces the MitoPRO X, a groundbreaking product designed to set new standards in the field.

RJ Carvis | [email protected]

SingleTree Lane - Founded by the visionary stylist Anita Davenport, SingleTree Lane celebrates diversity and inclusivity with sustainably sourced wearable art.

Anita Davenport | [email protected]

SoapStandle - This "Simple - Smart - Sustainable" innovation inhibits soap bar goo from developing and degrading cherished soap bars before their time.

Jimmy Gould | [email protected]

The Sash Bag - A functional iteration of the fashionable cross body bag trend, this patented design features 10 stacked pockets that evenly distributes weight for a feel of wearing nothing at all.

Jocelyn MacDonald | [email protected]

YOUZEY – is a lifestyle brand that specializes in fashion, beauty, travel accessories, and gifts for a discerning customer, looking for style that is of the moment but classic enough to own for many years to come.

Janet Carter | [email protected]

1MD Nutrition – is a physician incubator that develops condition-specific nutritional supplements with scientifically researched ingredients from rigorous clinical trials - and in clinically effective doses.

Kathleen Gonzales | [email protected]

About Media & Merch: A (Virtual) Press Junkets presented by Consumer Product Events, the brainchild of 35-year product launch veteran Alyson Dutch. A matchmaker for products and press, CPE was established in 2009 to connect product marketers directly with the press who are looking to report about them. CPE is a sister company of Malibu-based Brown + Dutch Public Relations, Inc.

Press Contact:
Consumer Product Events
[email protected]
310.317.1543

SOURCE Consumer Product Events

Also from this source

Consumer Product Events Offers Up Recommendations for Mother's and Father's Day Gift Guides, Product Rounds Ups and Reviews

Consumer Product Events Offers Up Recommendations for Mother's and Father's Day Gift Guides, Product Rounds Ups and Reviews

With Mom's and Dad's Day upcoming, Consumer Product Events, the premier matchmaker for products and press, presents their favorite products for...
Consumer Product Events Offers Up Products for Valentine's Gift Guide Consideration

Consumer Product Events Offers Up Products for Valentine's Gift Guide Consideration

With Valentine's Day sneaking up, Consumer Product Events, the premier matchmaker for products and press, presents their favorite products for gift...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics