Consumer Product Events Hosts the Spring Edition of Media & Merch: A (Virtual) Press Junket
Rebellious Ceramics & Champagne Bottles, Sustainable Fashion Accessories & More
Mar 09, 2021, 08:37 ET
MALIBU, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Product Events, matchmaker for products and press, will host the Spring edition of Media & Merch: A (Virtual) Press Junket on March 11-12, 2021. Since 2009, CPE has introduced their little black book of reporter contacts to PR agencies, in-house marketers and brands themselves as a service to help press who are looking for new and interesting products for reviews, roundups and gift guides.
The Spring edition products include:
Coup Champagne: Featuring personalized engraved bottles, Coup is the intersection of craft champagne, minimalist design, and irreverent messaging.
Ryan Tu| [email protected]
It's A Yummy: DIY mini scarf knitting kit for activity on-the-go.
Jessica Meyrowitz |[email protected]
Jonathan Sprouts Skincare: The first organic fresh produce company to cross the aisles to skincare, creating the healthiest skin products from the highest quality of sprout seeds.
Liz Reilley| [email protected]
Nanobebe: Breast-shaped, nutrient-preserving breast milk baby bottles that make feeding a breeze.
Ellie Barziv | [email protected]
Nixon's Light-Wave: The first solar-powered watch made from #tide ocean plastics.
Bill Bryne | [email protected]
Oli & Tess: Fine jewelry featuring opals, turquoise and diamonds set in precious metals, designed to be passed down from generation to generation.
Polly Wheatley| [email protected]
Oral-B iO: An innovative toothbrush featuring AI tracking technology and smart pressure sensor and to deliver superior oral health.
James Collard | [email protected]
Pillpanion: A reinvented, minimalist pill organizer to prevent mismanaged medication.
Evelyn Bernfeld | [email protected]
Res Ipsa: Premium up-cycled, handmade goods inspired by the great cities of the world, made in Marrakech, Morocco and beyond.
Cole Crouch |c[email protected]
Showaflops: Water-friendly PPE footwear to wear from the Showa' to the street.
Hal Bernfeld |[email protected]
Style Union Home: Co-Founder of True Religion, Kym Gold, brings fashion to the home with her new ceramic homeware line. The Spring Collection introduces 'elevated organization' and personalized luxury pieces.
Macy Harrell | [email protected]
The Buggie Huggie: A shopping cart accessory tray that gives parents confidence to shop while helping keep their kids safe and entertained.
Meridith Wynne| [email protected]
The JK Collection: Elite Beverly Hills fashion stylist and designer, Joe Katz presents his line of exclusive ties and bowties created from exquisite Italian fabrics.
Joe Katz | [email protected]
About Media & Merch are the virtual press junkets presented by Consumer Product Events, the brainchild of product launch expert, Alyson Dutch. A PR matchmaker for products and press, CPE was established in 2009 to connect product marketers directly with the press who are looking to report about them. CPE is a sister company of Malibu-based Brown + Dutch Public Relations, Inc.
Press contact: Alyson Dutch, 310.317.1543, [email protected]
SOURCE Consumer Product Events
