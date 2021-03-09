Consumer Product Events Hosts the Spring Edition of Media & Merch: A (Virtual) Press Junket

MALIBU, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Product Events, matchmaker for products and press, will host the Spring edition of Media & Merch: A (Virtual) Press Junket on March 11-12, 2021. Since 2009, CPE has introduced their little black book of reporter contacts to PR agencies, in-house marketers and brands themselves as a service to help press who are looking for new and interesting products for reviews, roundups and gift guides.

Coup Champagne: Featuring personalized engraved bottles, Coup is the intersection of craft champagne, minimalist design, and irreverent messaging.

It's A Yummy: DIY mini scarf knitting kit for activity on-the-go.

Jonathan Sprouts Skincare: The first organic fresh produce company to cross the aisles to skincare, creating the healthiest skin products from the highest quality of sprout seeds.

Nanobebe: Breast-shaped, nutrient-preserving breast milk baby bottles that make feeding a breeze.

Nixon's Light-Wave: The first solar-powered watch made from #tide ocean plastics.

Oli & Tess: Fine jewelry featuring opals, turquoise and diamonds set in precious metals, designed to be passed down from generation to generation.

Oral-B iO: An innovative toothbrush featuring AI tracking technology and smart pressure sensor and to deliver superior oral health.

Pillpanion: A reinvented, minimalist pill organizer to prevent mismanaged medication.

Res Ipsa: Premium up-cycled, handmade goods inspired by the great cities of the world, made in Marrakech, Morocco and beyond.

Showaflops: Water-friendly PPE footwear to wear from the Showa' to the street.

Style Union Home: Co-Founder of True Religion, Kym Gold, brings fashion to the home with her new ceramic homeware line. The Spring Collection introduces 'elevated organization' and personalized luxury pieces.

The Buggie Huggie: A shopping cart accessory tray that gives parents confidence to shop while helping keep their kids safe and entertained.

The JK Collection : Elite Beverly Hills fashion stylist and designer, Joe Katz presents his line of exclusive ties and bowties created from exquisite Italian fabrics.

About Media & Merch are the virtual press junkets presented by Consumer Product Events, the brainchild of product launch expert, Alyson Dutch. A PR matchmaker for products and press, CPE was established in 2009 to connect product marketers directly with the press who are looking to report about them. CPE is a sister company of Malibu-based Brown + Dutch Public Relations, Inc.

