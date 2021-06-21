Consumer Product Events Hosts the Summer Edition of Media & Merch: A (Virtual) Press Junket

Rebellious Luxury Ceramics from CoFounder of True Religion, Kids Kitchen Kits, Top Tech, New Beauty from Creator of Kardashian Skincare and Hemp Beauty RX

News provided by

Consumer Product Events

Jun 21, 2021, 08:44 ET

MALIBU, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Product Events, matchmaker for products and press, will host the press-only Summer edition of Media & Merch: A (Virtual) Press Junket on June 23-24, 2021. Since 2009, CPE has introduced their little black book of reporter contacts to PR agencies, in-house marketers and brands directly as a service to help press who are looking for new products for reviews, roundups and gift guides.

Summer edition products include:

AMARUMAYU: Immunity-boosting Superfruit Juices made with Amazon rainforest superfruits.

Lisa Lazarczyk | [email protected]

Ethel's: Gluten-free dessert bars, baked with simple ingredients.

Lisa Lazarczyk | [email protected]

Koita: Premium, creamy, clean-tasting plant-based milks, sourced from Italy.

Lisa Lazarczyk | [email protected]

Great Scrape: Personalized BBQ cleaning tool and wood grill scraper.

Marina Kallias | [email protected]

Handstand Kitchen:  Crafting kit company will show their Ultimate Hot Cocoa Bomb Set.

Yvette Garfield| [email protected]

Holstein Housewares: Functional, high quality and accessible small kitchen appliances and treat makers.

Vanessa Valera Nolte | [email protected]

Iron Flask: Elegant, cost-effective, and eco-friendly steel water bottles.

Bilal Hosni | [email protected]

Kind of Wild: Globally crafted, organic and vegan-certified wine brand delivered direct to doorstep.

Todd Nelson | [email protected]

Kingston Technology Company, Inc. "Workflow Station and Readers" enhances content creator's video, photos and audio.

David Leong | [email protected]

Kikkerland Design Collection: Iconic gifts, outdoor toys, and gadgets for everyone and their dogs.

Laura Kellner | [email protected]

Mettalusso: Vegan beauty brand created by product guru who managed the Kardashians' first skincare brand and developed the Kat Von D Sephora line.

Christine C. Oddo | [email protected]

Mezcla: Plant-based bars made from crips pea puffs.

Peyton Spolansky | [email protected]

Nature's Stash: Pure and potent hemp extracts.

Stan Klos | [email protected]

Ripped Apart: Living Misdiagnosed: Story of one of the largest individual medical malpractice awards in America.

Amy Prenner | [email protected]

Sharing Solace: Pass-along-able Token + Locket sets bring comfort to those grieving.

Crystal Webster | [email protected]

Style Union Home: Fashion icon and Cofounder of True Religion, will debut her new luxury home "In the Raw" Collection.

Macy Harrell | [email protected]

Three Ships: Natural beauty products, certified cruelty-free and scientifically proven to work.

Jill Lewis | [email protected]

Threads: Luxury tights designed for freedom of movement and breathability.

Jill Lewis | [email protected]

Tiny and Snail: Handcrafted greeting cards and art that reflect the wonder of life.

Grace Nixon Peterson and Leah Nixon Fitzgerald | [email protected]

Trücup Low-Acid Coffee: Low-acid coffee with all the flavor, caffeine, and aroma. 

Joanie Parsons | [email protected]

Viberance: Vegan + crystal-infused skincare collection.

Kirk Gunderson| [email protected]

Vooks: Streaming platform that brings storybooks to life through animation.

Cindy Ronzoni| [email protected]

Visit Brands, Inc: Fashion and lifestyle apparel company celebrating great places.

Shawn Walker | [email protected]

Wellness Premium Products: Award-winning organic hemp seed oil infused botanical hair care therapy collections.

Jake Hart | [email protected]

ZVOX Audio: TV Speaker with patented hearing aid technology.

Sara Trujillo  | [email protected]

About Media & Merch are the virtual press junkets presented by Consumer Product Events, the brainchild of product launch expert, Alyson Dutch. A PR matchmaker for products and press, CPE was established in 2009 to connect product marketers directly with the press who are looking to report about them. CPE is a sister company of Malibu-based Brown + Dutch Public Relations, Inc.

Media contact:
Alyson Dutch
[email protected]
310-317-1543

SOURCE Consumer Product Events

Also from this source

Consumer Product Events Presents Gift Guide Essentials For Mom...

Consumer Product Events Hosts the Spring Edition of Media &...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics