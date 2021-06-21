Consumer Product Events Hosts the Summer Edition of Media & Merch: A (Virtual) Press Junket
Rebellious Luxury Ceramics from CoFounder of True Religion, Kids Kitchen Kits, Top Tech, New Beauty from Creator of Kardashian Skincare and Hemp Beauty RX
Jun 21, 2021, 08:44 ET
MALIBU, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Product Events, matchmaker for products and press, will host the press-only Summer edition of Media & Merch: A (Virtual) Press Junket on June 23-24, 2021. Since 2009, CPE has introduced their little black book of reporter contacts to PR agencies, in-house marketers and brands directly as a service to help press who are looking for new products for reviews, roundups and gift guides.
Summer edition products include:
AMARUMAYU: Immunity-boosting Superfruit Juices made with Amazon rainforest superfruits.
Lisa Lazarczyk | [email protected]
Ethel's: Gluten-free dessert bars, baked with simple ingredients.
Lisa Lazarczyk | [email protected]
Koita: Premium, creamy, clean-tasting plant-based milks, sourced from Italy.
Lisa Lazarczyk | [email protected]
Great Scrape: Personalized BBQ cleaning tool and wood grill scraper.
Marina Kallias | [email protected]
Handstand Kitchen: Crafting kit company will show their Ultimate Hot Cocoa Bomb Set.
Yvette Garfield| [email protected]
Holstein Housewares: Functional, high quality and accessible small kitchen appliances and treat makers.
Vanessa Valera Nolte | [email protected]
Iron Flask: Elegant, cost-effective, and eco-friendly steel water bottles.
Bilal Hosni | [email protected]
Kind of Wild: Globally crafted, organic and vegan-certified wine brand delivered direct to doorstep.
Todd Nelson | [email protected]
Kingston Technology Company, Inc. "Workflow Station and Readers" enhances content creator's video, photos and audio.
David Leong | [email protected]
Kikkerland Design Collection: Iconic gifts, outdoor toys, and gadgets for everyone and their dogs.
Laura Kellner | [email protected]
Mettalusso: Vegan beauty brand created by product guru who managed the Kardashians' first skincare brand and developed the Kat Von D Sephora line.
Christine C. Oddo | [email protected]
Mezcla: Plant-based bars made from crips pea puffs.
Peyton Spolansky | [email protected]
Nature's Stash: Pure and potent hemp extracts.
Stan Klos | [email protected]
Ripped Apart: Living Misdiagnosed: Story of one of the largest individual medical malpractice awards in America.
Amy Prenner | [email protected]
Sharing Solace: Pass-along-able Token + Locket sets bring comfort to those grieving.
Crystal Webster | [email protected]
Style Union Home: Fashion icon and Cofounder of True Religion, will debut her new luxury home "In the Raw" Collection.
Macy Harrell | [email protected]
Three Ships: Natural beauty products, certified cruelty-free and scientifically proven to work.
Jill Lewis | [email protected]
Threads: Luxury tights designed for freedom of movement and breathability.
Jill Lewis | [email protected]
Tiny and Snail: Handcrafted greeting cards and art that reflect the wonder of life.
Grace Nixon Peterson and Leah Nixon Fitzgerald | [email protected]
Trücup Low-Acid Coffee: Low-acid coffee with all the flavor, caffeine, and aroma.
Joanie Parsons | [email protected]
Viberance: Vegan + crystal-infused skincare collection.
Kirk Gunderson| [email protected]
Vooks: Streaming platform that brings storybooks to life through animation.
Cindy Ronzoni| [email protected]
Visit Brands, Inc: Fashion and lifestyle apparel company celebrating great places.
Shawn Walker | [email protected]
Wellness Premium Products: Award-winning organic hemp seed oil infused botanical hair care therapy collections.
Jake Hart | [email protected]
ZVOX Audio: TV Speaker with patented hearing aid technology.
Sara Trujillo | [email protected]
About Media & Merch are the virtual press junkets presented by Consumer Product Events, the brainchild of product launch expert, Alyson Dutch. A PR matchmaker for products and press, CPE was established in 2009 to connect product marketers directly with the press who are looking to report about them. CPE is a sister company of Malibu-based Brown + Dutch Public Relations, Inc.
Media contact:
Alyson Dutch
[email protected]
310-317-1543
SOURCE Consumer Product Events
