Consumer Product Events Offers Up Recommendations For New Year's Resolutions, "New Year, New You" Product Roundups And Valentine's Day Gift Ideas For Pet Parents And Women

MALIBU, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the new year around the corner, Consumer Product Events, the premier matchmaker for products and press, presents their favorite products to consider for your "New Year, New You" January roundups and Valentine's Day Gift Guides for women and for pets. Our recommendations include:

BESO Wellness - Created by celebrity massage therapist, Megan Blackwell, Beso Wellness presents cannabis-powered therapeutic products.

Lexi Skin - A copper peptides-infused skincare line created for outdoor athletic lifestyles by pro golfing sensation and Olympian, Lexi Thompson.

Fix Your Feet Products - Dr. Ragland's Fix Your Fungal Nail™ contains a tested formula proven to eradicate fungus and restore nail health and appearance.

NOW® Foods - One of the nation's first natural product manufacturers, NOW offers a comprehensive approach to wellness by offering more than 1,400 dietary supplements, functional foods, sports nutrition, health and beauty products and essential oils.

Happy Go Healthy® is the creator of Brilliant Bites™, the first dog supplement range with immune health at its core and developed to support five conditions with products called Hip & Joint, Skin & Coat, Daily Wellness, Gut Health, and Calm.

Jax & Cali Toothbrush Wipes - Jax and Cali are two piebald mini-dachshunds who inspired the creation of textured, easy-to-use wipes that fit over the fingers to easily reach fang to molar with a patented blend of natural enzymes called Bactase Oral®.

Pawstruck - Pawstruck's Beef Collagen Sticks & Braids are made from the soft, deepest layer of beef skin, packed with healthy, natural collagen, rich in chondroitin and glucosamine, these high-protein, low-fat chews help support healthy joints, skin, and a beautiful, shiny coat.

Pet Libro - The bestselling and elegantly designed pet tech lifestyle brand that pawrents trust to automate the feeding of their furfriends.

Urban Betty - is a new gluten-free clean hair care alternative for those with scent sensitivities thanks to founder Chelle Neff's personal struggle with scent-triggered migraines.

Shedavi - is a botanical-based hair growth serum featuring 22 essential oils.

Daniella Lehavi - is a designer accessory brand of leather and vegan bags, shoes and quality accessories named after the most famous and first ever Israeli accessories designer, Daniella Lehavi.

Booty Parlor - is a sensual beauty brand with a collection of pheromone-infused fragrances and products for the body and bedroom.

Sallyrose - Sallyrose is a jewelry and accessory manufacturer / distributor of beloved and officially licensed brands including Disney, Marvel, Harry Potter, Star Wars and Hello Kitty.

Consumer Product Events is a do-it-yourself PR matchmaker for products and press. Created by product launch maven Alyson Dutch, CPE was established in 2009 to connect product marketers directly with the press who are looking to report about them and to ease reporters' search for products for their roundups, gift guides and product reviews. CPE is a sister company of Malibu-based Brown + Dutch Public Relations, Inc.

