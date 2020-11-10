Consumer Product Events Serves Up First Virtual Media Introduction Salon with the Debut of "Media & Merch: A (Virtual) Press Junket" on November 11 and 12, 2020

MALIBU, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 11-12, Consumer Product Events is serving up its first-ever online media introduction event, Media & Merch - A Virtual Press Junket .

Media & Merch: A (Virtual) Press Junket is the first virtual product and press showcases CPE has lined up for 2021; this year's products include:

Consumer Product Events

Anam Caras An Anam Caras Fine Art Print is a unique gift for a child of any age. An Anam Cara (Soul Friend) is a fantastical, magical spirit. All can be customized with an inspiring message.

Annmarie : In her book, "The Five-Year Marriage," Annmarie Kelly describes a marriage lived in small "doable chunks," designed to empower couples to get more out of life — more purpose, more intimacy and more sizzle.

A Token Of is an LA-based, celebrity favorite locket company. These charity-based lockets are the perfect gift this holiday season, individually instilled with a virtue and made of French enamel, fine metals and gems.

Books by Robin Morning "For the Love of It" and "Tracks of Passion" trace the life and leadership of Dave McCoy, founder of world-renowned Mammoth Mountain Ski Area.

Catalyst Case : The Total Protection case for the AirPods Pro is the first of its kind anywhere. Completely waterproof to 330ft (100m), made of tough, polycarbonate and easy to wash with soap and water.

Deborah Lindquist : The denim collection is a zero-waste line of deconstructed denim repurposed into dresses, coats and jackets. Hand-cut and hand-sewn, each have their own personality stemming from the vintage fabric.

Dooloop : The simple yet revolutionary, zero-fiddling way to handle 'the business.' Finally, dog lovers' hands are poop bag free!!

Finders Key Purse® by Alexx, Inc., is a patented, stylish purse accessory that decorates the outside of your bag while safely securing your safety device, keys or fobs inside your bag and instantly retrievable.

Four Seasons at Angelinos is a fictional work inspired by real-life experiences, interactions, characters, and told to us in the words of restaurant publicist Caroline McBride.

HyperX is a global performance gaming brand whose products are the choice of top-rated gamers, tech enthusiasts and overclockers worldwide.

The JK Collection : The JK Collection, by fashion stylist and designer, Joe Katz, has a new quality collection of men's neckwear made out of a variety of high-end Italian fabrics targeted to provide an elite, professional attire.

Kikkerland Design has been one of the top companies offering unique, well-designed, inspirational products since 1992.

Kingston Technology : Remote learning and work-from-home is now the new normal. Kingston Technology has the essential tools to help the transition to working from home more efficient and productive.

LINGO is a self-paced, STEM-based, home-learning, coding kit that enables learners to enhance their STEM skills in a fun and engaging way.

obVus Solutions [ob-Vee-uhs] is a Los Angeles-based wellness company that develops products to coach and condition healthy habits such as mindful posture and breathing.

Spark Kits for Girls ignite the power in girls so they can believe in their ability to be unstoppable! More than two dozen activities and supplies teach creativity, confidence, communication and critical thinking.

Style Union Home , brought to the table by the CoFounder of True Religion apparel – fashion powerhouse Kym Gold – brings luxury fashion to the home in the shape of substantially-designed ceramic tableware and accessories.

Tervis has created sustainable drinkware that keeps hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold since 1946. From tumblers, wine glasses, mugs and water bottles, Tervis has a size and style for everyone.

