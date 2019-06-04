Consumer Product Leader Miramar Brands and Cannabis Brand Heavy Grass Ink Exclusive Licensing Partnership

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Miramar Brands Group, Inc. and alternative cannabis brand Heavy Grass have signed a licensing deal that will extend the brand into numerous retail categories that embody the "Heavy Grass cannabis lifestyle." Miramar will represent Heavy Grass in licensing opportunities for everything from apparel to home goods to cosmetics. The brand partnership will design and launch new products that will appeal to the cannabis culture and be available through a widespread distribution strategy.

Miramar

The Heavy Grass brand includes a multi-faceted line of products and experiences including cannabis, clothing and curated music experiences. Inspired by the free spirited, Southern California rock n' roll culture, Heavy Grass creates partnerships and activations that appeal to the hard rock audience.

"Heavy Grass is a lifestyle brand that permeates culture well beyond cannabis. We see the brand living not just in dispensaries, but as part of an elevated lifestyle from apparel and sneakers to accessories and entertainment. We're thrilled that Miramar is our partner to help us get there," according to Clay Busch, Vice President of Heavy Grass.

"We're pleased to partner and grow the Heavy Grass brand as cannabis, music and hard rock audiences converge and drive this exciting lifestyle brand," said Stephen Ascher, III, President of Miramar. "Our media experience, including our leadership as brand manager of Cannabis Now Magazine, makes this partnership even more meaningful as all walks of life come together to celebrate heavy music, art and culture."

About Heavy Grass

HEAVY is more than cannabis, it's a lifestyle. Heavy is a life of expression through music, art, and culture. With a heavy roster of influencers and access to concerts, festivals, events, artists, and creative media resources, Heavy Grass offers activations which provide a unique retail and consumer experience, unlike any other cannabis brand in the world. http://theheavygrass.com/

About Miramar Brands Group Inc.

Los Angeles based Miramar Brands Group, Inc, with offices in New York, is a privately held global brand management, media, sports and entertainment firm whose end-to-end solutions have fueled some of the most innovative brand, media, celebrity, sports, retail and supply-chain partnerships worldwide over the past 35 years. http://www.miramarbrands.com/

For licensing information:

info@theheavygrass.com

stephen.ascher3@miramarbrands.com

Media:

Beth Graham

215798@email4pr.com

904-214-6769

SOURCE Heavy Grass

Related Links

http://theheavygrass.com

