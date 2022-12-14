Consumer Product Safety Testing Global Market to Surpass $60.5 Billion by 2031 at a 6.32% CAGR

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Consumer Product Safety Testing Market By Offering, By Sourcing, By Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global consumer product safety testing market was valued at $33,052.7 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $60,503.1 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.32% from 2022 to 2031.Consumer product safety testing is a service designed to offer inspection, auditing, verification, testing, and certification of consumer products.

Key factors that drive growth of the consumer product safety testing market include increase in focus of manufacturing companies to improve customer retention by offering quality products and surge in demand for interoperability testing for connected devices and IoT.

Key factors that hamper the growth of the market is high cost of product safety testing services, due to diverse standards and regulations across different regions. The opportunity lies in the digital transformation of customer services and rapid adoption of breakthrough technologies.

Key Market Segments

By Offering

Electrical Safety

Connectivity

Electronics Testing

Energy Efficiency Testing

Others

Electromagnetic Compatibility

By Sourcing

In House

Outsource

By Industry Vertical

Communications

Semiconductor

Aerospace and Defense

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Industrial

Food and Beverages

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Poland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Philippines

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

ABS

Bureau Veritas SA

DEKRA

DNV

Element Materials Technology

Intertek Group PLC

ISO

TUV

ALS limited

BSI group

Eurofins E&E

NTS

HQTS Group Ltd.

AMA Laboratories

Applied Technical Services, LLC

NSL Analytical Services, inc.

Qimarox

In 2021, the in-house segment accounted for maximum revenue, and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period.

The consumer electronics and foods & beverages segment together accounted for around 37.0% of the consumer product safety testing market trends in 2021.

The foods & beverages segment are projected to growth at a CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period.

North America contributed for the major share in the consumer product safety testing market, accounting for more than 33.0% share in 2021.

