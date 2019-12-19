Consumer Reports to Host Panel Discussion at 2020 Washington Auto Show's MobilityTalks Conference

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Reports, the nonprofit consumer membership organization, will host a panel discussion at the 2020 Washington Auto Show's MobilityTalks International conference on Wednesday, January 22.

The hour-long panel, titled "Clean and Safe Transportation for All?," will begin at 2 p.m. on January 22 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The panel will bring together consumer advocates, automotive industry mobility managers, and clean-energy leaders, to discuss the roles consumers, businesses, and government regulators will play in the future of transportation.

"Consumers deserve transportation options that are safe, affordable, convenient and sustainable," says David Friedman, Vice President of Advocacy for Consumer Reports, and the panel moderator. "As our transportation marketplace evolves, leaders in government and the private sector have an opportunity and responsibility to work towards a system that serves the needs of all consumers."

The panelists include Jennifer Stockburger, Consumer Reports' Director of Operations for its Auto Test Center in Connecticut; Jim Kliesch, Environmental Regulatory Affairs Manager of American Honda Motor Company; Ryan J. Westrom, Head of Mobility Engagement for East Coast/City Solution at Ford Mobility; Hana Creger, Environmental Equity Program Manager for The Greenlining Institute; and Adriane Jaynes, Energy Programs and Clean Cities Coordinator for the Tulsa Area Clean Cities Coalition.

Consumer Reports' panel is one of more than a dozen discussions, addresses, and question-and-answer sessions that comprise MobilityTalks' programming lineup in 2020. This year's conference will focus primarily on urban mobility, smart development, and the future of the automotive industry as consumer preferences around transportation and technology change worldwide.

On January 23, MobilityTalks continues with auto industry and technology media announcements as part of the Washington Auto Show's Industry Media Day. The Auto Show opens to the public on Friday, January 24 at the Washington Convention Center, and will remain open daily through Sunday, February 2.

About Consumer Reports

Consumer Reports is an independent, nonprofit membership organization that works side by side with consumers for truth, transparency, and fairness in the marketplace. For 80 years, CR has provided evidence-based product testing and ratings, rigorous research, hard-hitting investigative journalism, public education, and steadfast policy action on behalf of consumers' interests. Unconstrained by advertising or other commercial influences, CR has exposed landmark public health and safety issues and strives to be a catalyst for pro-consumer changes in the marketplace. From championing responsible auto safety standards, to winning food and water protections, to enhancing healthcare quality, to fighting back against predatory lenders in the financial markets, Consumer Reports has always been on the front lines, raising the voices of consumers.

About The Washington Auto Show

The 2020 Washington Auto Show opens to the public on Friday, January 24 and runs through February 2, 2020. The show, known as the Public Policy Show on the global circuit, is held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, where more than 30 automakers will display over 600 vehicles.

For more information on The Washington Auto Show please visit: www.washingtonautoshow.com .

