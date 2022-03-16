Consumer Robotics Market size to grow by USD 4.70 billion | Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., and Ecovacs Robotics Inc. emerge as dominant players | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The global consumer robotics market is fragmented due to the presence of many regional and international players. Vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Ecovacs Robotics Inc.

Gaussian Robotics Pte Ltd.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Irobot Corp.

Neato Robotics Inc.

Parrot Drone SAS

Ubtech Robotics Inc.

WowWee Group Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the consumer robotics market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 49% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2026. The rise in the aging population will be driving the growth of the consumer robotics market in APAC.

China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for the consumer robotics market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Countries such as the US and Germany are also expected to emerge as major markets for consumer robotics during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. www.technavio.com/report/consumer-robotics-market-industry-analysis

Key Segment Analysis

By application, the consumer robotics market share growth by the domestic tasks segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing applications for consumer robotics in domesticated tasks such as pool cleaning, lawn mowing, house cleaning, and other such activities have been driving the growth of the segment.

View FREE Sample : to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The consumer robotics market is primarily driven by the growing demand for robotic automation processes. Robotic process automation technology uses intelligent software to complete high-volume, repetitive processes in a shorter duration, thereby saving significant amounts of time. Hence, it is increasingly becoming popular across a variety of business verticals such as contact center outsourcing, banking, financial services, insurance, business process outsourcing, procurement outsourcing, and human resource outsourcing. With the increasing adoption of robotics in diverse applications, the market growth is expected to accelerate during the forecast period.

However, the high cost associated with robotic systems might challenge the growth of the market players. Many consumers in the developing regions are reluctant to buy highly-priced service robots. Besides, continuous investments in R&D to integrate advanced technologies by vendors have further increased the cost of consumer robots, which is limiting the adoption among consumers. These factors will hamper the growth of the market.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the consumer robotics market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Robotic Pet Dogs Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Delta Robots Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Consumer Robotics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.19% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.58 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Ecovacs Robotics Inc., Gaussian Robotics Pte Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Irobot Corp., Neato Robotics Inc., Parrot Drone SAS, Ubtech Robotics Inc., and WowWee Group Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis: Industrial machinery

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Aftermarket and service

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Domestic tasks

Education

Security and surveillance

Others

Exhibit 22: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Application

5.3 Domestic tasks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Domestic tasks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Domestic tasks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Security and surveillance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Security and surveillance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Security and surveillance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 33: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growing demand for robotic automation processes

8.1.2 Increasing adoption of robotics in diverse application fields

8.1.3 Increasing use of IoT in robots for cost-effective predictive maintenance

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High cost associated with robotic systems

8.2.2 Lack of skilled technicians

8.2.3 Stringent regulations and safety concerns related to robotics

Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Government support for robotics

8.3.2 Strategic collaboration, partnership, and merger and acquisition

8.3.3 Expansion of new plants, offices, and locations

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 51: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 54: Alphabet Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 55: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 56: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 57: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 58: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 59: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 60: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 61: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 62: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Ecovacs Robotics Inc.

Exhibit 63: Ecovacs Robotics Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 64: Ecovacs Robotics Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 65: Ecovacs Robotics Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Gaussian Robotics Pte Ltd.

Exhibit 66: Gaussian Robotics Pte Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 67: Gaussian Robotics Pte Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 68: Gaussian Robotics Pte Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 69: Gaussian Robotics Pte Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 70: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 71: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 72: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 73: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Irobot Corp.

Exhibit 74: Irobot Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 75: Irobot Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 76: Irobot Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 Neato Robotics Inc.

Exhibit 77: Neato Robotics Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 78: Neato Robotics Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 79: Neato Robotics Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Parrot Drone SAS

Exhibit 80: Parrot Drone SAS - Overview

Exhibit 81: Parrot Drone SAS - Business segments

Exhibit 82: Parrot Drone SAS - Key offerings

10.11 Ubtech Robotics Inc.

Exhibit 83: Ubtech Robotics Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 84: Ubtech Robotics Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 85: Ubtech Robotics Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 WowWee Group Ltd.

Exhibit 86: WowWee Group Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 87: WowWee Group Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 88: WowWee Group Ltd. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology

Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 92: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio