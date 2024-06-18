Consumer Safety Technology Holdings Inc. Announces Corporate Brand Evolution to Mindr

New visual identify, website, and refreshed positioning supports strategic vision and accelerated growth

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Safety Technology Holdings Inc. (CST), the leader in substance safety, detection and monitoring products and services, announces a corporate brand evolution under the new name Mindr. This strategic shift in brand identity reflects a continued commitment to innovation, growth, and vision for the future.

Over the last 35 years, Mindr has been a force for good, keeping people and communities safe by encouraging responsible choices. This rich history includes pioneering cutting-edge alcohol-specific fuel cell technology in conjunction with researchers at Iowa State University, offering advanced platform: camera, data reporting and GPS integration, partnering with organizations driving change, and advocating for impaired driving legislation to protect people and save lives.

"Our new name is rooted in heritage, technology, and people – three critical drivers of our success," said Kathy Boden Holland, Mindr CEO. "As we look ahead, we'll leverage our core strengths and scale to extend our reach beyond alcohol impairment and the regulated industry. Creating a strong parent brand that aligns with our vision for the future is key to our growth journey." Post this

Mindr's unique portfolio of market-leading brands features comprehensive alcohol and impairment solutions that serve people throughout the DUI process including: Intoxalock, the #1 ignition interlock device in the U.S. with the largest service center network of any provider, and Breathe Easy, high risk, low-cost SR-22 insurance. In addition, Mindr introduced Keepr, a personal pocket-sized breathalyzer paired with an accountability app, and acquired ElectraTect and its advanced THC detection technology, further expanding its offering and strengthening its capabilities.

With extensive experience and expertise combined with cutting-edge innovation, Mindr will play an important role in redefining substance safety and detection solutions to address growing customer needs and a rapidly changing landscape.

As part of its brand evolution, Mindr is also introducing a new brand identity that embodies the strong purpose-driven culture, and people-first philosophy. It includes a new logo and blue color palette that's indicative of the bold and confident direction of the portfolio of brands.

To learn more about Mindr and its comprehensive portfolio of market-leading substance safety, detection, and monitoring solutions, please visit www.mindrco.com.

About Mindr

Mindr is the leader in substance safety, detection, and monitoring, providing innovative and reliable products and services that keep people safe by enabling responsible choices. Dedicated to public safety for more than 35 years, we are a trusted partner to consumers, state authorities and employers. Our portfolio of market-leading brands features comprehensive alcohol and impairment solutions that help customers throughout the DUI process including: Intoxalock, the #1 ignition interlock device in the U.S. with the largest service center network of any provider, and Breathe Easy, high risk, low-cost SR-22 insurance. Our portfolio also includes Keepr, a personal pocket-sized breathalyzer that pairs with an accountability app, empowering people to make smart decisions. We are driven by a commitment to delivering exceptional service and advanced technology, that makes positive change. Mindr is a portfolio company of L. Catterton and named Best Place to Work for Working Parents in 2022, 2023 and 2024. For more information visit www.mindrco.com.

SOURCE Consumer Safety Technology