Consumer Safety Technology Names Three New Executives Strengthening Leadership and Supporting Accelerated Growth Plans

Consumer Safety Technology, a leader in substance-use safety and detection products and services, announced today the appointment of three executives to its top leadership team. These strategic hires build upon the company's success and underscore its commitment to continued growth and innovation as it delivers on its mission to keep people and communities safe.

Geoff Boyd, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

With more than 20 years of experience in financial management and planning in the technology and telecom sectors, Boyd brings a wealth of expertise along with new perspective to the business and its financial and accounting teams. His proven track record of driving financial performance in subscription-based businesses, leading through change, and building out scalable and repeatable processes will be instrumental in achieving growth objectives. Previously, Boyd was CFO at Aventiv Technologies, Rational Energies, Inc., and Eschelon Telecom. Boyd received an undergraduate degree from Dartmouth College with a B.A. in history.

Melissa Robbins, Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Robbins will play a critical role for CST as it continues to scale and maintain its industry leading position and operational excellence. Robbins offers a unique blend of leadership, compliance and operational expertise, with a strong background in cross-enterprise management in highly regulated industries. Her leadership will be pivotal in streamlining operations, enhancing communication, and driving efficiency across the organization. Previously, Robbins spent 13 years at Adtalem Global Education where she led student operations and compliance including crisis and disaster management. Robbins received a bachelor's degree and postgraduate teaching qualification from the University of New England (Armidale) in arts and education, and an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

Peter Polit, Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO)

With extensive experience building, growing, and operating world-class advanced technology businesses, Polit brings a powerful combination of technical and product depth as well as business operational experience to CST. His background and strong leadership capabilities will enable CST to accelerate product and industry leading innovation. Prior to joining CST, Polit served as EVP Product & Engineering at Tidel, and VP & GM at SiriusXM where he oversaw Connected Vehicle Product Management and Strategy & Partnerships. Polit received a Bachelor of Science with Distinction and Master of Science degrees in Electrical Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business.

"These three leaders each bring exceptional expertise, diverse perspectives, and proven track records of success that will further fuel our momentum and complement our performance-oriented and mission-driven culture," said Kathy Boden Holland, CEO, CST. "We are looking to the future, with clear goals in mind, including the opportunity to redefine the market with game-changing products and services. I'm confident we've got the team to take us to the next level."





Consumer Safety Technology (CST) is a leader in substance use detection, safety and monitoring providing innovative and reliable products and services that keep people and communities safe by enabling responsible choices. Dedicated to public safety for more than 30 years, we are a trusted partner to individuals, state authorities and employers. CST's portfolio of market-leading brands features comprehensive alcohol and impairment solutions that serve the customer throughout the DUI process including: Intoxalock, the highest-rated ignition interlock device in the US with the largest service center network of any provider, and Breathe Easy, high risk, low-cost SR-22 insurance. We deliver exceptional service and advanced technology that drives positive change and makes a lasting impact. CST is a portfolio company of L. Catterton and named Best Place to Work for Working Parents 2022, 2023 and 2024. For more information visit www.consumersafetytechnology.com.

