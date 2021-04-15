Consumer Shopping Cart Market to Grow by USD 84.91 Million During 2021-2025|1.70% Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021|Technavio

Download FREE Sample Report

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the consumer shopping cart market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Steel carts are the leading segment in the market.

What is the major trend in the market?

The emergence of smart shopping carts is the major trend in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of about 2%.

Who are the top players in the market?

Advance Carts Inc., Americana Companies, Changshu Yirunda Business Equipment Factory, National Cart Co., R.W. Rogers Co., Sambo Corp., Shanghai Rongxin PetProduct Co. Ltd., The Peggs Co. Inc., Versacart Systems Inc., Wanzl Metallwarenfabrik GmbH are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by technological advances in shopping cart manufacturing. However, fluctuations in raw material prices will impede the market growth.

How big is the APAC market?

37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Advance Carts Inc., Americana Companies, Changshu Yirunda Business Equipment Factory, National Cart Co., R.W. Rogers Co., Sambo Corp., Shanghai Rongxin PetProduct Co. Ltd., The Peggs Co. Inc., Versacart Systems Inc., and Wanzl Metallwarenfabrik GmbH are some of the major market participants. Although the technological advances in shopping cart manufacturing will offer immense growth opportunities, adverse effect on the environment is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this consumer shopping cart market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Consumer Shopping Cart Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The consumer shopping cart market is segmented as below:

Product

o Steel Carts

o Plastic Carts

o Others

Distribution Channel

o Direct Sales

o Distributors

Geography

o Europe

o North America

o APAC

o MEA

o South America

Consumer Shopping Cart Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The consumer shopping cart market report covers the following areas:

Consumer Shopping Cart Market Size

Consumer Shopping Cart Market Trends

Consumer Shopping Cart Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing demand for in-store advertising and communication systems as one of the prime reasons driving the consumer shopping cart market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.



Consumer Shopping Cart Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist consumer shopping cart market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the consumer shopping cart market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the consumer shopping cart market across Europe , North America , APAC, MEA, and South America

, , APAC, MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of consumer shopping cart market vendors

