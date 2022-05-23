Consumer Spirits Competition Continues to Break New Records for the 14th Consecutive Year

IRVINE, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a global pool of spirit competitions to choose from, SIP Awards continues to separate itself from the rest as the only internationally recognized consumer judging spirits competition that is unaffected by industry bias. The SIP Awards has grown into a movement and is one of the top review authorities across the entire spirits industry.

In its 14th year of record-breaking growth, the 2022 competition saw a new record high of over 1,270 spirit and mixer brand entries from all over the world. This large field of entrants makes even a SIP Awards Bronze medal an impressive accomplishment, as many competitors went home without any recognition.

The rapid growth seen year after year since the inaugural competition in 2009 is a testament to the value and measurable impact the brands enjoy after winning a medal at the SIP Awards. New and upcoming brands benefit from an honest evaluation and direction for future improvements, while established brands create, defend and expand their legacies. Brands that compete and place for 2 or more consecutive years are rewarded with the highest recognition, the Consumers' Choice Award.

SIP Awards remains steadfast in its goal of offering the highest measures of quality spirit ratings around the world by ensuring the 300+ Judging Panel is comprised purely of everyday spirit consumers. Industry Bias can often tarnish the value of award recognition in the spirit industry when elements such as internal endorsements, influence, and pressures exist. Utilizing consumer-based judges not only means that the SIP Awards represents the true voice of the spirit buyer community, it also offers brands direct access to their primary marketing demographics that provide quality data and real-time feedback to analyze for future endeavors.

"The SIP Awards standard of excellence brings an element of the Scientific Theory along with it. Each consumer judge evaluates individual spirit brands based on aroma, taste, and finish using the revolutionary NEAT glass. This process allows for a larger sample-size of data to be collected and interpreted, ensuring that the best brands will shine and receive the recognition they deserve." -Cher Holmes, Director of Operations

For a complete list of the SIP Awards categories, winners, photos, and info visit: https://sipawards.com .

About the SIP Awards

The SIP Awards provides a unique judging competition for spirit brands to gain exposure, feedback, and recognition from unbiased consumers. As the only blind tasting competition of its kind, the SIP Awards offers a fair platform for top brands to showcase their products to their most discerning audience. To learn more about the SIP Awards beverage competition, venue partnerships, or for a complete list of this year's winners, visit https://sipawards.com .

