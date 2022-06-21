Consumer Stationery Retailing Market Size to Grow by USD 7.04 billion | Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Carrefour SA, and Metro AG Emerge as Dominant Players| Technavio

Jun 21, 2022, 01:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Consumer Stationery Retailing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the consumer stationery retailing market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 7.04 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 2.57% during the projected period. The growing emphasis on omnichannel retail and rapid growth in the education sector are some of the key market drivers. However, the pricing pressures due to fierce market competition will challenge market growth.
To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Read this Sample Report.
Key Revenue-generating Segments
The consumer stationery retailing market report is segmented by Product (paper-based stationery, writing equipment, and marking and correction equipment) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
- The paper-based stationery product segment held the largest consumer stationery retailing market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of recycled paper to produce paper-based stationery and product differentiation strategies adopted by manufacturers and retailers, such as interactive notebooks and fashion-based stationery.
- APAC will be the leading region with 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for consumer stationery retailing market in APAC. The growing demand for stationery products in the education sector as a result of rapid improvement in academic infrastructure will propel the consumer stationery retailing market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in South America.
Request sample report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities
Vendor Landscape
The consumer stationery retailing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasing mergers and acquisitions to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The consumer stationery retailing market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of stationery products including tapes, glues, pens, pencils, notebooks, and diaries under multiple brands such as Huahao and XINYA, designed for individuals and school applications.
- Amazon.com Inc.: The company offers a wide range of stationery products including pens, notebooks, correction tapes, and diaries under multiple brands such as Kokuyo Camlin and Pilot Corporation, designed for individual and school applications.
- Carrefour SA: The company offers stationery and school supplies.
- Metro AG: The company offers office supplies and stationery.
- Penney IP LLC: The company offers stationery and school supplies under kids zone.
Some other companies covered in the report are:
- Target Corp.
- Tesco Plc
- The ODP Corporation
- Walmart Inc.
- WH Smith Plc
- To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Related Reports:
Online Education Market in India by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
MOOCs Market by Type, Subjects, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
|
Consumer Stationery Retailing Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 2.57%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 7.04 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
1.75
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 45%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Carrefour SA, Metro AG, Penney IP LLC, Target Corp., Tesco Plc, The ODP Corporation, Walmart Inc., and WH Smith Plc
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Education Services
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Paper-based stationery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Paper-based stationery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Paper-based stationery - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Writing equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Writing equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Writing equipment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Marking and correction equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Marking and correction equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 22: Marking and correction equipment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 24: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive landscape
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- 10.4 Amazon.com Inc.
- Exhibit 50: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 52: Amazon.com Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 53: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 54: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Carrefour SA
- Exhibit 55: Carrefour SA - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Carrefour SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 57: Carrefour SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 58: Carrefour SA - Segment focus
- 10.6 Metro AG
- Exhibit 59: Metro AG - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Metro AG - Product and service
- Exhibit 61: Metro AG - Key offerings
- 10.7 Penney IP LLC
- Exhibit 62: Penney IP LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Penney IP LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 64: Penney IP LLC - Key offerings
- 10.8 Target Corp.
- Exhibit 65: Target Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Target Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 67: Target Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 68: Target Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Tesco Plc
- Exhibit 69: Tesco Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Tesco Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 71: Tesco Plc – Key news
- Exhibit 72: Tesco Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: Tesco Plc - Segment focus
- 10.10 The ODP Corporation
- Exhibit 74: The ODP Corporation - Overview
- Exhibit 75: The ODP Corporation - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: The ODP Corporation - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: The ODP Corporation - Segment focus
- 10.11 Walmart Inc.
- Exhibit 78: Walmart Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Walmart Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: Walmart Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 81: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 WH Smith Plc
- Exhibit 83: WH Smith Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 84: WH Smith Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 85: WH Smith Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 86: WH Smith Plc - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 88: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 90: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article