Consumer stationery retailing market size to grow by USD 7.04 billion from 2020 to 2025: Growing emphasis on omnichannel retail will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The consumer stationery retailing market size is estimated to grow by USD 7.04 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 2.57%, according to Technavio. The market growth is driven by various factors, including the growing emphasis on omnichannel retail, rapid growth in the education sector, and the rising focus on product personalization. Retailers are adopting omnichannel retail strategies. They offer a wide range of stationery products through brick-and-mortar stores, such as traditional retail outlets and online retail platforms. The growing penetration of smart devices has led to a shift toward online retail platforms. The popularity of online retail is growing due to factors such as convenience and the ability to compare different products. Traditional retail outlets operate as multi-brand outlets (MBOs), with a focus on product variety, price-based promotions, and consumer shopping experience. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. To understand more about the consumer stationery retailing market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Consumer Stationery Retailing Market

Consumer stationery retailing market - Key challenges

The market faces certain challenges, such as pricing pressures; criticality in inventory, supply chain, and merchandising management; and growing competition from homemade and DIY gifts. Vendors face high pricing pressure due to intense competition in the market. Therefore, existing vendors are adopting economical pricing strategies, which can negatively impact the profit margins of major market players. E-retailers also pose tough competition to retailers. Moreover, the presence of alternative gift retailers impacts the strategies of other players existing. Therefore, increased pricing pressures restrict the growth of the global consumer stationery retailing market.

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics

Consumer stationery retailing market – Regional analysis

APAC will account for 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in South America. China and India are the key countries for the consumer stationery retailing market in the region. In India, the total number of schools has increased in the last decade. China is also investing in the development of infrastructure and the quality of the education sector. The demand for stationery products in the education sector in the region has increased owing to rapid improvement in academic infrastructure. These factors, in turn, will drive the consumer stationery retailing market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Consumer stationery retailing market insights -

Vendors : 15+, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Carrefour SA, Metro AG, Penney IP LLC, Target Corp., Tesco Plc, The ODP Corporation, Walmart Inc., and WH Smith Plc

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Product (paper-based stationery, writing equipment, and marking and correction equipment) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA)

Consumer stationery retailing market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as increasing mergers and acquisitions. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of stationery products, including tapes, glues, pens, pencils, notebooks, and diaries, under multiple brands.

The company offers a wide range of stationery products, including tapes, glues, pens, pencils, notebooks, and diaries, under multiple brands. Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers a wide range of stationery products, including pens, notebooks, correction tapes, and diaries.

The company offers a wide range of stationery products, including pens, notebooks, correction tapes, and diaries. Carrefour SA - The company offers stationery and school supplies.

The consumer stationery retailing market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this consumer stationery retailing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the consumer stationery retailing market between 2021 and 2025

Precise estimation of the size of the consumer stationery retailing market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the consumer stationery retailing market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of consumer stationery retailing market vendors

Consumer Stationery Retailing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.57% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2020-2021 (%) 1.75 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Carrefour SA, Metro AG, Penney IP LLC, Target Corp., Tesco Plc, The ODP Corporation, Walmart Inc., and WH Smith Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Paper-based stationery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Writing equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Marking and correction equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

9.3 Competitive landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

10.5 Carrefour SA

10.6 Metro AG

10.7 Penney IP LLC

10.8 Target Corp.

10.9 Tesco Plc

10.10 The ODP Corporation

10.11 Walmart Inc.

10.12 WH Smith Plc

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

