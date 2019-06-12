Consumer Survey Reveals Broader Need for Wearables with Emergency Response

Though the majority of the company's customers fall into an older adult demographic, the industry shift to include more robust product solutions – including wearables like the MobileHelp Smart – has resulted in a broader customer base, including extreme athletes, people who work in harsh or dangerous conditions, or patients managing chronic illnesses.

The new customer survey therefore profiled highly-athletic customers with chronic conditions, to gauge the product's ability to address customer challenges under strenuous conditions.

According to survey responses, the MobileHelp Smart wearable was identified as a necessary product to have, with almost half (48 percent) saying they "definitely need" it and another 32 percent saying they "probably need" it. In addition, nearly 90 percent identified the primary product benefit as making them feel "safer while out on the road."

The MobileHelp Smart works using the company's customized user interface, which makes it easy for anyone wearing the device to get help in an emergency. It also allows the user to take advantage of fitness-monitoring features, such as tracking heart rate, sleep and other activities – both key advantages cited by many of the survey respondents.

The combination of emergency response and health benefits fits into an over-arching trend around the consumerization of health: according to MedPanel Research Manager Amy Zalatan, "[Wireless] health devices and apps are increasingly seen as an essential tool to empower patients to manage their health."

"Since introducing this new wearable solution in early 2018, we've found it represents an emergency response option for a much wider range of people," said Rob Flippo, CEO of MobileHelp. "We will continue bringing products to market which allow people feel safer while out on the road – or wherever their lives take them."

About MobileHelp:

Headquartered at the Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRIC) in Florida, MobileHelp is a leading provider of mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) and health management solutions. The company's PERS devices are integrated with nationwide wireless voice, data and GPS technology to provide real-time medical alert monitoring services and expedited personal emergency assistance. In addition, MobileHelp offers proactive health management services such as activity tracking, medication reminders and a telehealth platform, MobileVitals, for both consumers and healthcare providers. For more information about MobileHelp, please call 1-800-989-9863 or visit the company website at www.MobileHelp.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Liz Kohler, 414-828-6198

liz.kohler@mobilehelp.com

SOURCE MobileHelp

Related Links

https://www.mobilehelp.com

