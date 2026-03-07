Consumer Watchdog Announces Settlement in State Farm Insurance Rate Case Saving California Consumers Approximately $530 Million; Agreement Reduces Requested Increases, Provides Refunds, and Includes Consumer Protections

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Watchdog today announced a settlement filed in State Farm General's pending California homeowner insurance rate cases that, if approved, will save California policyholders about $530 million compared with the rate increases State Farm originally requested.

The agreement, filed with the California Department of Insurance and subject to approvals, follows a full interim rate hearing and months of litigation and, includes reduced rate increases, tens of millions of dollars in refunds with interest for some policyholders, limits on new block non-renewals of homeowner policies, and additional consumer protections.

State Farm initially sought very large increases, including 30% for homeowners, 41.8% overall for tenant policies (including 52% for renters), and 38% for rental dwellings. The settlement substantially reduces those requested increases and provides refunds where interim rates proved too high. The consumer impact is summarized below.

How the Settlement Reduces State Farm's Requested Rate Increases

Policy Type State Farm Requested Interim Rate (2025) Settlement Rate Consumer Benefit Consumer Savings off Requested Rate Homeowners 30 % 17 % 17 % No additional increase $402,494,383 saved Renters 52 % 15 % 15.65 % Less than 1% increase over current interim rate $25,068,624 saved Condo Unit Owners 36 % 15 % 5.8 % Refunds owed (approx. $17M) + 10% interest $48,853,059 saved Rental Dwelling 38 % 38 % 32.8 % Refunds owed (approx. $35M) +10% interest $15,772,908 saved

Total Consumer Impact – Settlement Reduces State Farm's Requested Increases by About $530 Million

Category Amount Reduced rate increases vs request $492,188,973 Refunds to policyholders ~$35 million + interest Total Consumer Savings ≈ $530 million

In addition to the approximately $530 million in consumer savings shown above, the settlement includes several additional protections for policyholders:

Homeowners will not see any increase beyond the interim rate already in place. The final settlement rate matches the interim rate currently being charged.

Renters will see less than a 1% increase over current rates. The settlement limits the renters increase to 15.65%, compared with the 52% increase State Farm originally requested.

Condominium unit owners and rental dwelling policyholders will receive refunds with 10% interest. These refunds are required because the interim emergency rates approved in 2025 were higher than the final settlement rates.

State Farm agreed not to implement new block non-renewals of homeowner policies during 2026 and to continue coverage for certain policies previously slated for non-renewal in wildfire-affected areas.

State Farm must return for a new rate review no later than 2027, ensuring further regulatory scrutiny of its rates, reserves, and surplus.

As State Farm's financial condition improves, policyholders will receive an additional premium discount. When the company's premium-to-surplus ratio reaches the specified level, the settlement requires State Farm to provide a one-time 2.5% premium discount to renewing policyholders.

The settlement also includes a consumer complaint review framework negotiated by Consumer Watchdog. Under the agreement, Consumer Watchdog may forward individual policyholder complaints to State Farm for review through the company's existing claims-handling and reconsideration procedures. State Farm agreed to acknowledge receipt of forwarded complaints and review them in good faith, with the goal of helping resolve outstanding wildfire-related claim disputes in a timely manner.

The settlement also provides refunds to some policyholders because the emergency interim rates approved after the January 2025 Los Angeles fires were higher than the final settlement rates. If the settlement is approved, policyholders who paid those higher interim rates will receive refunds equal to the difference, plus interest.

Consumer Watchdog participated in the case as a formal intervenor under Proposition 103, conducting discovery, presenting expert analysis, and litigating the matter through the interim rate hearing.

"State Farm originally sought staggeringly massive increases that were not supported by the data," said Consumer Watchdog Litigation Director William Pletcher. "This settlement substantially reduces those requests, secures refunds for some policyholders, and includes additional protections affecting non-renewals, claims oversight, and future rate review."

Harvey Rosenfield, founder of Consumer Watchdog and author of Proposition 103, said the outcome illustrates why voters created a system allowing independent consumer participation in insurance rate cases.

"Proposition 103 ensures that insurance companies cannot simply impose large rate increases without independent scrutiny," Rosenfield said. "When consumer advocates are able to challenge the data and present their own analysis, excessive requests are reduced and consumers are protected. This settlement demonstrates how that public oversight works in practice. In this case, that oversight helped reduce State Farm's requested increases by roughly $530 million."

The settlement must still be reviewed by an Administrative Law Judge and approved by the Insurance Commissioner before taking effect.

Consumer Watchdog will continue to participate in the proceeding as the approval process moves forward.

