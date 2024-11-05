Consumer Watchdog Litigation Director Jerry Flanagan Moves On, Is Succeeded By Experienced Consumer Protection Attorney Will Pletcher

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jerry Flanagan, a 22-year veteran of Consumer Watchdog, has stepped aside as Litigation Director to join the firm of Shernoff Bidart Echeverria LLP.

Flanagan will be succeeded by long time consumer protection attorney Will Pletcher starting December 1st. Pletcher comes from the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office where he serves as a Supervising Deputy City Attorney for the Public Rights Branch and directs the Consumer Protection Division.

During his tenure at Consumer Watchdog, Flanagan spearheaded cutting edge consumer rights litigation, including efforts to address discrimination against those with HIV and other serious illnesses in the era of the Affordable Care Act (aka "Obamacare"). Flanagan was counsel of record in a case before the United States Supreme Court in 2022 where he and staff attorney Ben Powell successfully represented plaintiffs living with HIV in a suit against CVS for discrimination, including CVS's failure to provide medically appropriate dispensing of HIV medications and access to necessary counseling.

Most recently, Flanagan and staff attorney Ryan Mellino represented Consumer Watchdog and the Los Angeles Times in an action to unseal 1,400 pages of FBI warrants related to a scandal involving the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and the City Attorneys' Office.

Flanagan was a consumer advocate at Consumer Watchdog, prior to going to law school, and advanced landmark privacy, good government and health care consumer protections, including many of the reforms adopted under Obamacare. This short highlights reel recounts his many memorable campaigns.

"It has been a privilege and an honor working alongside the dedicated attorneys and staff of Consumer Watchdog over the last 22 years," said Jerry Flanagan. "I'm incredibly proud of what we've accomplished and I'm confident that Consumer Watchdog will continue to thrive and help protect consumers for years to come."

Pletcher's career includes high-profile cases such as a $243 million judgment ending a student loan servicing scam and a $26 million healthcare fraud settlement involving falsified COVID-19 testing results. He has also been recognized for his work combating fraudulent pandemic-related products and advancing consumer privacy protections.

Previously, as a Deputy Attorney General for California, Pletcher was recognized by then Attorney General Kamala Harris for his consumer protection trial work, and played a key role in major environmental and consumer fraud cases, including the $15 billion Volkswagen diesel emissions settlement, a $500 million settlement with Fiat Chrysler for emissions violations, and a $50 million settlement with Chase Bank related to debt collections practices.

Pletcher holds a J.D. from Stanford Law School, where he was an editor of the Stanford Law & Policy Review, and graduated summa cum laude from Ohio State University. His extensive legal experience includes clerking for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit and work in civil litigation, bankruptcy, and environmental law.

"I am excited to take on this role and join the Consumer Watchdog team to continue Jerry's strong legacy of advocating for consumer rights, including in areas such as healthcare and privacy," Pletcher stated. "The mission of Consumer Watchdog to safeguard individuals from exploitation and defend their rights is crucial, and I am dedicated to advancing impactful litigation that helps protect consumers and ensures they remain safe and well-informed."

"Jerry will be sorely missed but his efforts to protect access to justice for consumers and create new rights for them has left a lasting legacy," said Consumer Watchdog president Jamie Court. "We are honored to welcome Will Pletcher to the team to the build on that legacy."

