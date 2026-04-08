Consumer Watchdog Says CEA Report Fails To Evaluate Viable And Popular Options To Deal With Wildfire Crisis

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Watchdog issued the following statement in response to the report by the California Earthquake Authority in responding to SB 254:

"It's disappointing that the California Earthquake Authority didn't evaluate viable and popular options for the wildfire crisis that Consumer Watchdog offered as solutions.

Fossil fuel companies contributed to the climate-driven extreme weather that has made wildfires worse, yet our recommendations for making the fossil fuel industry pay their fair share were ignored. A bill allowing the attorney general to recover from fossil fuel companies, SB 982 (Wiener), is being considered this month in Sacramento. 72% of voters believe companies that produce planet-warming pollution should have to pitch in, according to a new poll.

Similarly, insurance companies should have a duty to insure homeowners who meet state wildfire mitigation standards. Once again, the CEA didn't even evaluate the option, even though an overwhelming 94% of voters believe if you make your home safer insurance should cost less and remain available. Legislation by Senator Pérez – SB 1076 – would require insurance companies to offer coverage to fire-safe homes.

Nonetheless, the CEA recommends wildfire survivors give up their rights to be compensated for deaths, emotional crisis and to punish utilities for malice and fraud for fires they cause.

Nor is there a recommendation to review the excessive profits of California utilities and unaccounted-for wildfire mitigation costs, that now total approximately $9 billion annually. Fortunately, two bills by Assemblymember Boerner address these issues – AB 1774 and AB 1677.

We appreciate the work that went into document, but the report has blinders on and fails to address the full spectrum of solutions.

The study does include recommendations raised by consumer advocates and wildfire survivors to improve post-disaster claims payment and prevent arbitrary nonrenewals, including: disclosure of all loss estimates and changes in writing; interest on delayed claims payments; and greater advance notice of nonrenewals. These issues are addressed in SB 1301(Allen), SB 877 (Pérez) and SB 878 (Pérez)."

SOURCE Consumer Watchdog