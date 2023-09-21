Consumer Watchdog Says Lara's Undisclosed Deal Will Allow Insurance Companies to Use Algorithms And Reinsurance Costs to Hike Home Insurance Rates, Potentially Turning California Into Florida

News provided by

Consumer Watchdog

21 Sep, 2023, 22:08 ET

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's announcement by Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara that he would allow insurance companies to use secret algorithms to set rates for homeowners' coverage for wildfire and to add reinsurance costs to premiums will lead to higher insurance premiums, Consumer Watchdog said this afternoon.

In an obviously orchestrated sequence of events, Lara's announcement came shortly after Governor Newsom released a vague "executive order" that seemed to "request" Lara to take further actions to undermine the protections against insurance price-gouging and discrimination enacted by the voters as part of Proposition 103.

"Insurance companies are using their economic power to create shortages for the purpose of pressuring elected officials to change the rules that have kept insurance premiums in California stable, affordable and available for decades,'' said Harvey Rosenfield, the author of Proposition 103. "Instead of enforcing those protections when they are needed most, the Insurance Commissioner has capitulated to the insurance industry demands, which will dramatically increase homeowner and renter insurance bills by hundreds or even thousands of dollars. Note that Lara did not disclose the purported industry 'agreement' that is the quid pro quo for this giveaway, that was obviously developed with insurance industry lobbyists behind closed doors.

"Consumer Watchdog will not allow Lara to derail the right of consumers to challenge the insurance companies or the Department, under which Consumer Watchdog has saved Californians over $3 billion over the last twenty years. We will carefully monitor the Commissioner's and his agency's actions, and, as we have for decades, defend and protect the rights of California voters. In our democracy, their decisions cannot be second-guessed," Rosenfield concluded.

"The use of catastrophic modeling and adding of reinsurance costs to premiums has pushed Florida premiums up 2 to 3 times higher than California's" said Jamie Court, president of Consumer Watchdog. "California is in danger of becoming Florida with these changes that mimic the failed strategies in the Florida. Lara has given into the industry's demands and the consumers are going to be paying the bills for a long time unless he is stopped."

SOURCE Consumer Watchdog

Also from this source

Consumer Watchdog Urges Newsom Not To Call State of Emergency On Insurance and Put Himself and Other 3% of Homeowners Over the 97% Who Would Face Rate Hikes

Fifty-Five Organizations Call on Gov. Newsom to Veto Bill Weakening His Landmark Refinery Price Gouging Bill, says Consumer Watchdog

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.