Consumer Watchdog Warns Governor, Legislative Leaders that Insurance Commissioner Lara's Deregulation Deal with Insurers Has No Consumer Benefits

News provided by

Consumer Watchdog

02 Nov, 2023, 14:30 ET

Industry and Insurance Commissioner Respond with Attack on Consumer Watchdog

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Watchdog has written Governor Gavin Newsom, Senate pro tem Toni Atkins and Speaker Robert Rivas to warn that the deregulation deal cut by Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara with the insurance industry will not expand access to affordable insurance for California homeowners or small businesses.

Documents uncovered by Consumer Watchdog through a public records request reveal that the quid pro quo for allowing insurance companies to plunder California – the insurance industry's "commitment" to resume the sale of insurance – is riddled with loopholes.

Commissioner Lara refused to respond to the revelation and instead attacked Consumer Watchdog for saving consumers money. Politico reported last night that the insurance industry is parroting the same talking points in a new website and ads defending deregulation with a similar attack on Consumer Watchdog.

"When the insurance industry and the Insurance Commissioner start syncing their talking points consumers should check their wallets," said Carmen Balber, executive director of Consumer Watchdog. 

"We now know that the deal cut by Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara with the insurance industry will not restore affordable insurance to a single California home or business owner. In exchange for deregulating insurance in California, consumers would get no more than the bare bones coverage they are guaranteed today," wrote Balber and Harvey Rosenfield, author of Proposition 103 and founder of Consumer Watchdog, to the Governor and legislative leaders.

Read the letter.

The documents containing the Commissioner's plan show: 

  • Insurers would be allowed to meet the deal's only consumer benefit - their "commitment" to expand home insurance coverage in wildfire areas to 85% of their market share outside risky areas - by offering the same high cost, limited benefit coverage that homeowners are already guaranteed access to in the FAIR Plan today. 

  • The commissioner could waive the "85% commitment" entirely for any insurer that claims it cannot meet it. 

  • The bill's other provisions to facilitate unjustified rate hikes mean consumers will be unable to afford the policies insurers are willing to sell.

View the documents.

Consumer Watchdog's records request also uncovered details about how Lara plans to gut the consumer protections of Prop 103 that have saved Californians hundreds of billions of dollars, including the right of groups like Consumer Watchdog to independently scrutinize and challenge rate increases that are unjustified. 

After the documents' release last week, the Insurance Commissioner refused to respond to media questions about his plan, which was rejected by the legislature, or how it compares to the deal he announced making with the insurance industry last month.  Instead, the Commissioner's deputy criticized Consumer Watchdog for using the public participation process in Prop 103 that has allowed the organization to challenge unjustified rate hikes and save drivers, homeowners, small businesses, and doctors $4.6 billion since 2002. Consumer Watchdog's expenses to pay for the lawyers, actuaries, scientists and other experts to go up against the insurance industry's experts have been 25 cents for every $100 saved policyholders in lower premiums.

Learn more about the savings.

Politico reported that the insurance lobbying group, American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA), behind the attack on Consumer Watchdog had simultaneously launched a campaign to promote its deregulation plan with Insurance Commissioner Lara. APCIA represents national insurance companies including State Farm and Allstate who have destabilized California's home insurance market by announcing pullbacks.  

The last insurance commissioner to attack Prop 103's public participation process as Commissioner Lara has was Chuck QuackenbushRead news reports of Quackenbush's attack.

"By attacking Consumer Watchdog for making sure the industry and the elected insurance commissioners obey Proposition 103, Ricardo Lara is following in the disgraced footsteps of Chuck Quackenbush, who was the darling of the insurance industry when he was elected in 1994. He ended up resigning his office and fleeing the state when he was caught in a pay-to-play scandal involving insurance companies."

SOURCE Consumer Watchdog

Also from this source

Valero Posts $2.6 Billion 3rd Q Profit On CA Gasoline Margins 70% Greater Than Other Regions; Shows Need For Expedited Price Gouging Penalty, Consumer Watchdog Says

Valero Posts $2.6 Billion 3rd Q Profit On CA Gasoline Margins 70% Greater Than Other Regions; Shows Need For Expedited Price Gouging Penalty, Consumer Watchdog Says

Valero's 3rd quarter report to shareholders shows it made 70% more per gallon in California than in any other region of the U.S. or the globe in...
Records Show Insurance Commissioner's Deal with Industry to Expand Wildfire Coverage is a Sham, Says Consumer Watchdog

Records Show Insurance Commissioner's Deal with Industry to Expand Wildfire Coverage is a Sham, Says Consumer Watchdog

Documents obtained under the Public Records Act and Prop 103 reveal details of the secret proposal to bail out the insurance industry that...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.