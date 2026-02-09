Consumer Watchdog's Consumer Alert Challenges Uber's Misleading Super Bowl "Consumer Alert" TV Ad: Uber Really Wants Removal of Legal Accountability for Faulty Safety Checks

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Watchdog Campaign warned the public about Uber's Super Bowl TV Ad that claims to be a "Consumer Alert," the video format Consumer Watchdog has used for more than a decade to communicate with the public, and targets "billboard lawyers." Uber spent more than $1 million on the ad.

Consumer Watchdog Campaign's newly published Consumer Alert video reveals that the real target of the Uber ad, and the California ballot measure it promotes, is access to justice for the most seriously injured motor accident victims.

"Uber is gaslighting you to pump up a ballot measure that takes the right of innocent accident victims to medical recovery and deprives you of the right to have an attorney represent you," Consumer Watchdog's Consumer Alert video warns. "Uber's shoddy background check system has let drunk drivers and rapists drive for Uber…. The Courts know it's wrong and Uber knows it's wrong – that's why it proposed a ballot measure to prevent you from hiring on attorney to vindicate your rights."

Watchdog's alert video pointed to the case of a Santa Barbara resident who was killed by an Uber Eats driver who was driving 120 miles per hour while intoxicated, according to the family's lawsuit .

"The driver had a criminal history and was on probation for a second DUI, but he was good enough for Uber," the alert said. "Uber wants as many drivers on the roads as possible at any cost to you and your safety and no accountability for the company."

The alert warned, " Pulitzer Prize Winning LA Times Columnist Mike Hiltzik called it: Uber is trying to snow voters with a supposedly pro-consumer ballot initiative. Don't buy it. "

"We know you won't be fooled," the alert ends. "Uber doesn't care about you. Uber only cares about making as much money as possible regardless of your safety. If you use Uber, you have a choice: exercise it."

Consumer Watchdog Campaign is the 501c(4) nonprofit affiliate of Consumer Watchdog.

