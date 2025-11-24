Consumer Watchdog's New Episode of Smoke & Mirrors Explores Why Fire Survivors Want California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara Out

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest episode of Consumer Watchdog's podcast series Smoke & Mirrors explores how a backdoor agreement between California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and major insurance companies led to a wave of dropped policies before 2025's catastrophic LA fires.

The 4th episode, "How One Regulator Made California's Fire Recovery Harder," discusses a recent investigative story by the New York Times highlighting how Lara inserted industry-friendly loopholes into his regulations that harmed recovery after the Los Angeles fires, and how fire survivors are now calling on Governor Gavin Newsom to ask Lara to resign.

Listen to Smoke & Mirrors today on your podcast platform of choice, including:

"Ricardo Lara's backroom deal with insurance companies incentivized a wave of policy cancellations and made recovery harder for so many fire survivors," said Justin Kloczko, host and producer of Smoke & Mirrors. "They launched a Lara Resign movement in response."

The episode reveals how both Newsom and Lara cited the misleading figure that insurers would be required to write 85% of their market share in high-risk fire zones. In reality a loophole allowed them to increase sales as little as 5%, often in safer ZIP codes, and insurance companies had two years to dump policies first so they were starting from a lower baseline. Survivors now threaten to oppose Newsom's potential 2028 presidential ambitions unless he demands Lara step aside.

Despite promises that fewer Californians would be forced onto the bare bones FAIR Plan, enrollment roughly doubled after the deal. Insurers dropped far more policies than they added, worsening the insurance crisis statewide.

The episode contains interviews with fire survivors like Branislav Kecman, who describes losing long-held coverage, paying double the premium for reduced benefits, and being unable to rebuild a comparable home.

The podcast highlights how in 2019, Lara accepted money from the insurance industry, and then did its bidding as commissioner.

The Department of Insurance also does not make available current data about people who have been non-renewed by their insurer.

Smoke & Mirrors uncovers a web of little-known subcontractors and unseen technology that facilitate claims delays, lowballed payouts and denials, and offers advice on what consumers can do about it.

Learn more about the series at ConsumerWatchdog.org/SmokeAndMirrors.

Read the oped by Eaton Fire survivor Joy Chen and Pacific Palisades Fire survivor Jill Spivack calling on Governor Newsom to urge Lara's resignation.

