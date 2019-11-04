Consumer World Awards Names PatientPop Company of the Year

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPop, the healthcare leader in practice growth technology, has been named Company of the Year by Consumer World Awards , a program honoring excellence in new products and services.

Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated, and their average scores determined the 2019 award winners.

Founded in 2014 by Luke Kervin and Travis Schneider, PatientPop has the industry's leading all-in-one technology solution proven to help physicians thrive in the digital age. With PatientPop, providers can promote their practice online, attract patients, and retain them for life. Thousands of U.S. physicians across a wide range of specialties trust PatientPop to help manage their practice growth and deliver measurable results.

PatientPop takes a holistic approach to improve every digital touchpoint along the patient journey, freeing up healthcare providers to focus their attention on delivering quality care to patients.

"We are thrilled to be named the Company of the Year winner by Consumer World Awards," said PatientPop Co-founder and Co-CEO Luke Kervin. "It is always exciting to receive positive recognition by a premier awards program, and it validates our vision to bring continuous innovation to healthcare practice growth."

PatientPop was recently named to Entrepreneur magazine's annual list of the best entrepreneurial companies in America , ranking third. PatientPop was also ranked number 125 on the Inc. 500 , awarded Best Tech Culture by Tech in Motion, named to the Top 25 Healthcare Solutions by CIO Applications, listed as one of the 50 of the Fastest Growing Companies by The Silicon Review, included as a Top Digital Tech Company two years in a row by Built In Los Angeles, certified as one of the Best Places to Work (2017, 2018, and 2019) by Great Places to Work, and ranked in the top 10 of Healthcare Tech Outlook's 2018 Healthcare Communication Solution Providers.

About PatientPop

PatientPop is the leader in practice growth with the only all-in-one solution that empowers healthcare providers to improve every digital touchpoint of the patient journey. As experts in the healthcare technology space, PatientPop makes it easy for providers to promote their practice online, attract patients, and retain them for life.

With a commitment to continuous innovation, PatientPop helps practices attract more patients, manage their online reputation, modernize the patient experience, automate their front office, and integrate with the most widely used EMRs for a holistic approach to practice growth. For more information, visit patientpop.com .

About the Consumer World Awards

SVUS Awards organized by Silicon Valley Communications are conferred in 10 annual award programs: CEO World Awards, Consumer World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, Golden Bridge Awards, Globee Awards, Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards, Network Products Guide's IT World Awards Awards, Pillar World Awards, PR World Awards, and Women World Awards. Learn more about The Consumer World Awards at www.consumerworldawards.com .

