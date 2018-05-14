Consumer51 acquires New Mexico's top app development and digital marketing company Xynergy, Inc

"We are delighted to have the talented employees of Xynergy® join Consumer51 and are committed to New Mexico as a hub for our operations. We plan to expand in the state, creating new jobs and additional revenue for the state," says Arijit Banerjee, CEO of Consumer51. "Jennifer Martin, former owner of Xynergy®, will continue to lead operations in New Mexico and will take on an important role at Consumer51 as our new COO, managing operations for the entire company around the country."

Xynergy® will continue to operate under its well-known trade name and clients can now expect to have access to deep user research and user-experience design skills, as well as a broader range of services that include managed printing, Hubspot marketing automation and managed infrastructure.

"Our client relationships are paramount to us," says Martin. "Our New Mexico clients will see no change in the excellent service we provide them, except now we will have even more capabilities to help them grow their own businesses."

The acquisition now provides Consumer51 with additional capabilities in app development, SEO, and web development using Expression Engine and Magento systems. Martin's experience as a pioneer in marketing technology, and one of the first and few women to found and manage a digital marketing company expands options for Consumer51's clients. The combined capabilities of Consumer51 and Xynergy® are rare in the industry.

About Xynergy®

Founded by Jennifer Martin in 1994, Xynergy® provides world class web design, online marketing services, and website management for a wide range of industries, non-profits, and state and local government agencies. Xynergy® has won numerous awards both locally and nationally, and has consistently been named among the top web development firms in New Mexico. For more information about Xynergy, visit http://www.Xynergy.com.

About Consumer51

Consumer51 is a privately held consumer-experience company, providing marketing and technology solutions for today's connected world. The company provides a wide range of services including web development and design, web hosting, brand identity design, inbound marketing, creative services and consulting to clients around the world, ranging from startups to Fortune 50 brands. Members of the Consumer51 team have worked on large global brands such as Walmart, McDonald's, Lexus, Siemens and Olympus. For more information about Consumer51, visit http://www.consumer51.com.

