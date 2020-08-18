Consumer51 Announces Acquisition of Santa Fe-Based Desert Elements

SANTA FE, N.M., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer51, an international consumer-experience company with business operations in Pennsylvania, New Mexico and Indiana announced the completion of the acquisition of Santa Fe-based web design and development firm, Desert Elements Design, Inc.

The acquisition of Desert Elements is the third acquisition for Consumer51 within the state of New Mexico, following the acquisitions of Xynergy, Inc. and Sante Fe SEO. The consolidation of marketing companies and expansion of services solidifies Consumer51, along with its group companies, as the premier marketing agency in the state. The Consumer51 group of companies now claim 50+ years of combined experience in marketing and communications for a wide variety of businesses, including government and the private sector.

Consumer51's in-depth experience in marketing automation combined with the web development and marketing prowess of Desert Elements ensures that businesses in New Mexico and surrounding states now have access to a set of powerful, integrated services to propel their marketing and revenue generation plans. The Consumer51 group companies bring extensive marketing services to its clients and maintain the position as New Mexico's first and only Hubspot Partner for integrated marketing automation led services.

Commenting on the acquisition, Arijit Banerjee, CEO of Consumer51 said; "The coming together of Consumer51 and Desert Elements underscores our commitment to the state of New Mexico. Over the last three years, our growth has allowed us to expand our reach and serve more clients within the state and across the globe. We are investing heavily in New Mexico because we believe there's tremendous talent and opportunity in this state. Over the next decade, we plan to invest several million dollars to build a state-of-the-art operation right here in Albuquerque and Santa Fe that will support clients around the world."

The acquisition has been in the works for over a year now, when the two teams started partnering to serve clients in New Mexico and other states. With this new development, Consumer51 has emerged as New Mexico's undisputed leader in digital marketing, website and app development. The company brought marketing automation leader Hubspot to New Mexico in 2018, becoming the state's first Hubspot partner. This year, Consumer51 led the field in digital awards, winning four Gold and three Silver awards honoring excellence in advertising for inculcating the highest creative standards in the industry at the ADDY Awards organized by The American Advertising Federation – New Mexico. The coveted Golds in the respective categories of 'Digital Creative Technology – User Experience' and 'Websites – Consumer' went to the websites for Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farms and Terra Verde respectively.

The two above mentioned Gold winners also found pride of place in the 'ABQ 30,' an elite list celebrating the 30 greatest 'ideas' of the year.

Molly Duncan, Founder & President of Desert Elements who would continue to work with Consumer51 as part of the Advisory Board, said; "I am excited to be a part of Consumer51 and proud of the work the Desert Elements team has accomplished over the years. The breadth and depth of the Consumer51 marketing automation expertise will now provide businesses in New Mexico the opportunity to avail a powerful integrated approach in pursuit of their growth plans."

Desert Elements Design is a Santa Fe, New Mexico-based marketing, website development, and graphic design firm offering a full range of integrated online and traditional marketing services for more than 20 years for a notable group of clients comprising various state government agencies as well as private companies.

Consumer51 LLC is a privately held consumer-experience company, providing marketing and technology solutions for today's connected world. The company provides a wide range of services including web design, web development, web hosting, domain registration, email management, user experience design, mobile application development, brand identity design, inbound marketing, creative services and consulting to clients ranging from startups to Fortune 50 brands. For more information about Consumer51, visit http://www.consumer51.com.

