With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 181 Percent, Consumer51 Ranks No. 2903 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Consumer51 ranks No. 2903 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



"Making this list is such an honor. I came to this country for the opportunity to build something great, and the induction into this list has been a testament to that effort. What started as a dream, is now a reality that employs a team of highly talented individuals, who together, make an impact in the businesses and growth trajectories of hundreds of companies and organizations throughout the US around the world." - Ari Banerjee, CEO - Consumer51



The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.



For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.



"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."



"Being a marketing and development agency means that our product is the empowerment of other businesses and companies to reach their goals. We take great pride in knowing that we have been successful in that - and in doing so have now been recognized as the top .3% of fastest growing companies in the USA." - JB Butler, VP Of Strategic Development - Consumer51



Consumer51 is a dynamic and innovative marketing, development and UX agency with a customer-centric approach that has achieved remarkable milestones since its inception. Established in 2011, the agency quickly rose to prominence by delivering exceptional solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. Over the years, Consumer51 has forged a legacy of driving brand growth through its strategic digital and traditional marketing initiatives as well as thoughtful UX and website design / development. By combining creative prowess with data-driven insights, Consumer51 has consistently empowered its clients to enhance their online presence and reach their target audiences effectively. With a history marked by continuous adaptation to evolving industry trends and a commitment to excellence, Consumer51 remains an industry leader, fostering lasting connections between brands and consumers.



Methodology



Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.



About Inc.



Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.



For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.



