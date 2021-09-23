ConsumerAffairs Announces Chang Paik as Chief Financial Officer

As ConsumerAffairs' first CFO, Paik will lead the company's finance and accounting operations as well as its capital markets and corporate development strategy. Chang joins ConsumerAffairs during a period of rapid growth and business acceleration as the company focuses on expanding its marketplace offerings and strengthening its reputation as a trusted advisor for consumers.

"We're excited to have Chang join our leadership team as we continue to build ConsumerAffairs as a guided marketplace that helps consumers through pivotal life events," said Zac Carman, ConsumerAffairs CEO. "He has a proven track record of operational and financial leadership that will help us execute on our growth plans."

Paik brings years of leadership experience managing and scaling consumer technology companies. He most recently served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at MakeSpace, a technology company disrupting the self-storage industry, where he led operations, customer support, sales, HR and finance. He was previously an investment banker with Goldman Sachs, where he advised financial institutions on M&A and capital raising. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BS from the University of Virginia.

"I am delighted to join ConsumerAffairs at a time when the company has experienced significant growth and is well-positioned to serve consumers making some of their most important purchases," Paik said. "I look forward to working with Zac and the rest of the management team to create long-term value for our shareholders."

About ConsumerAffairs

ConsumerAffairs is a "managed marketplace" for life's hardest purchases. Our mission is to help consumers make smart buying decisions in a moment of need. Every month, millions of consumers turn to ConsumerAffairs for help with their considered (often emotional), need-based purchases, and we connect hundreds of thousands of them directly to brands. These brands use our SaaS tools to manage their reviews and presence on ConsumerAffairs, communicate with consumers and generate revenue.

297 Kingsbury Grade consumeraffairs.com Suite 1025, Mailbox 4470 P 1-866-773-0221 Lake Tahoe, NV 89449 E [email protected]

Contact

Name: Jamie Ostroe

Phone: (918) 812-7479

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ConsumerAffairs